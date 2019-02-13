Dallas Restaurants Make a Beeline for Fort Worth's Crockett Row at West 7th

Developers have long been trying to turn the West 7th District in Fort Worth into a dining and retail destination, to mixed results, but now, Dallas concepts are preparing to open locations at the Crockett Row at West 7th development.
Several businesses are opening at Crockett Row over the next year: Dallas' El Bolero Cocina Mexicana, opening this week, Dallas "artisanal toast" concept Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, opening this summer, and Uptown bar and restaurant Concrete Cowboy, slated to open later this year.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Fort Worth location of El Bolero opens at 2933 Crockett St. on Friday, Feb. 15. "The chic, yet casual Mexican restaurant uses fresh ingredients to create made-from-scratch dishes inspired by recipes found across the country of Mexico," according to a press release. "Popular menu items include tacos al pastor, shrimp ceviche, chile relleno and The Oilman Margarita."
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, a Ross Avenue eatery and bar "featuring a variety of gourmet toasts, specialty sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts," will open this summer at 2972 Crockett St.
Concrete Cowboy will open "later this year" at 2901 Crockett St., "offering a full bar and hearty menu of shareables and entrees ranging from Mac & Cheese Squares and Shrimp Bites to the Mac & Cheese Burger and Texas Chicken Fried Steak," according to the release.
Other new concepts opening at the development this year include the bakery Cinnaholic, which opened in January at 817 Currie St.; Hiatus Spa + Retreat, opening this summer at 2859 Crockett St.; and Sol Sunless, an airbrush tanning studio, will open later this year at 827 Currie St. A PNC Bank branch will also open at the development later this year.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!