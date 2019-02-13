 


Fans of Toasted's $7 artisanal toasts can soon get them at Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth.
Dallas Restaurants Make a Beeline for Fort Worth's Crockett Row at West 7th

Beth Rankin | February 13, 2019 | 4:00am
Developers have long been trying to turn the West 7th District in Fort Worth into a dining and retail destination, to mixed results, but now, Dallas concepts are preparing to open locations at the Crockett Row at West 7th development. 

Several businesses are opening at Crockett Row over the next year: Dallas' El Bolero Cocina Mexicana, opening this week, Dallas "artisanal toast" concept Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, opening this summer, and Uptown bar and restaurant Concrete Cowboy, slated to open later this year.

The Fort Worth location of El Bolero opens at 2933 Crockett St. on Friday, Feb. 15. "The chic, yet casual Mexican restaurant uses fresh ingredients to create made-from-scratch dishes inspired by recipes found across the country of Mexico," according to a press release. "Popular menu items include tacos al pastor, shrimp ceviche, chile relleno and The Oilman Margarita."

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, a Ross Avenue eatery and bar "featuring a variety of gourmet toasts, specialty sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts," will open this summer at 2972 Crockett St.

Concrete Cowboy will open "later this year" at 2901 Crockett St., "offering a full bar and hearty menu of shareables and entrees ranging from Mac & Cheese Squares and Shrimp Bites to the Mac & Cheese Burger and Texas Chicken Fried Steak," according to the release.

Other new concepts opening at the development this year include the bakery Cinnaholic, which opened in January at 817 Currie St.; Hiatus Spa + Retreat, opening this summer at 2859 Crockett St.; and Sol Sunless, an airbrush tanning studio, will open later this year at 827 Currie St. A PNC Bank branch will also open at the development later this year. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

