Dallas Restaurants Make a Beeline for Fort Worth's Crockett Row at West 7th

Fans of Toasted's $7 artisanal toasts can soon get them at Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth.

Developers have long been trying to turn the West 7th District in Fort Worth into a dining and retail destination, to mixed results, but now, Dallas concepts are preparing to open locations at the Crockett Row at West 7th development.

Several businesses are opening at Crockett Row over the next year: Dallas' El Bolero Cocina Mexicana, opening this week, Dallas "artisanal toast" concept Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, opening this summer, and Uptown bar and restaurant Concrete Cowboy, slated to open later this year.