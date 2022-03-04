DFW Airport's Swank New Flagship Lounge Is a Traveler's Dream, or Yours for $150

There’s a new restaurant and lounge at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and James Beard-nominated chef Tiffany Derry helped create the menu.
The Flagship Lounge opened this week in Terminal D, not far from other restaurants like the Flying Saucer and a soon-to-open Whataburger. There are four other such airport lounges in the U.S.: Chicago O'Hare, although temporarily closed, Los Angeles International, Miami and and John F. Kennedy in New York. The lounge sits above the regular terminal space; an elevator ride up one floor sets you out in a stylish lobby where guests are greeted with a glass of chilled Champagne.
This lounge is primarily a respite for high-flying — literally and metaphorically — international travelers. It's a who's who club for airports. Read the full list of qualifying credentials on American Airlines’ site. In general, you’ll need to have a seat in first-class or business class on an international or select transcontinental flight, the latter of which isn’t applicable to DFW since we're middle continental. You can also get access if you have an Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro or Platinum AAdvantage card and you're on an international flight. Or if you're MVP Gold 75K or MVP Gold.
Finally, George Clooney-types à la Up In The Air who have the ConciergeKey status most certainly get in. And if you book a seat on a Flagship flight, you also get access.
Or you can buy your way in, because this is America, after all. For $150 per person and a boarding pass for that day, anyone can get a one-day pass, which makes this seem affordable because many of us could spend that in the airport bar if we had a long layover.
The best thing to liken this space to, once inside, is an upscale all-inclusive hotel lounge and bar; without a swimming pool and all that jazz. There's an open bar, chef-prepared food and comfortable couches, chairs and nooks for relaxing. There are also shower suites with fancy soap from a boutique shop in Colorado.
A solid wall of glass separates the lounge from airplanes and the tarmac below. There are enough couches and plush chairs for a small army. Just about every seat has an electric outlet. There are slightly partitioned groups of seating for a bit of privacy, and the walls are full of art.
An open bar and self-serve dining area are about halfway down the lounge. The food here is on the fast-casual side, but chef prepared. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served. Flagshippers can grab whatever they want or need; once you’re in it’s all free. Including booze.
Roots Southern Table, which was recently named a semifinalist for best new restaurant in the nation. She's also nominated for best chef in Texas.
Derry’s has imbued the menu with touches of Roots, and while her beloved duck-fat fried chicken isn't on offer, the other dishes are a tribute to one of the finest restaurants in our city. On the day we were invited to visit, we tried a skillet cornbread with smoked butter and jam. Even though this is a starter, this is a homecoming meal: hearty, warm, both salty and sweet. Travelers get a true taste of the South here.
The full menu has just 11 items, but there's a good variety. For starters, there's steak tartare, Gulf crab, beet salad, marinated salmon belly and a wedge salad. A half-dozen entrées include the shrimp and grits, pork chops, a flatiron steak with a short rib marmalade, a mushroom Wellington, redfish and a signature Flagship burger.
If the goal here for American Airlines and the James Beard Foundation was to allow international travelers a taste of the best of what North Texas has to offer, we'd say they landed the plane perfectly. We hate to gush, but there’s literally nothing about Derry we don’t like. If she’s the gate agent of our culinary landscape for international travelers, we’re all better for it.