Get Your Easter Meal To Go From These Dallas Restaurants

Whether or not it feels like it, Easter is coming up for those who celebrate it. While big family gatherings or brunch out may be part of your routine, that — and any other habit of normalcy, really — is changed this spring because of the coronavirus.
Just as restaurants were quick to shift to curbside pickup and delivery, many are arranging holiday meals to go. Here are some that sound worth trying this Sunday.
Crafty Irishman1800 Main St. (downtown), 214-892-0609
This downtown pub is doing an Easter dinner at $15 per person. That’ll get you slow-roasted, sliced honey-Dijon ham with a pineapple butter glaze, cheesy au gratin potatoes, baked macaroni and cheese with applewood smoked bacon and classic green bean casserole. Order by 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11; they’ll deliver it to you between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12. thecraftyirishman.com
Il Bracco8416 Preston Center Plaza, University Park, 214-361-0100
You can get Il Bracco’s entire food and wine menu, or you can go for their four-person meal for $80. You’ll get a whole roasted chicken, Caesar salad, roasted heirloom carrots with pistachios and focaccia bread with whipped ricotta. Add spicy gemelli pasta (good for four people) for $30, a bottle of Nickel & Nickel chardonnay or Hilt pinot noir for $35 or bottled cocktails by On the Rocks for $12. Order by Friday, April 10, by emailing parkcities@ilbraccorestaurant.com. Curbside pickup or delivery through Alto. ilbraccorestaurant.com
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden211 S. Akard St. (downtown), 214-838-1422
This newer restaurant is doing an Easter package for four people at $100 with plenty of food. Expect 2 pounds of smoked ham, house-made dinner rolls, brisket deviled eggs, spinach salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and banana pudding. If that’s not enough, get a mimosa kit for $40 or a bloody mary kit for $45. Order by Friday, April 10. Curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius. jaxonbeergarden.com
Kate Weiser Chocolate3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 115 (Trinity Groves), 469-619-4929
Get some fancy treats for your Easter table. Kate Weiser has bunnies, eggs, carrots, quail eggs and Easter bonbons, all in that beautiful chocolate. Order them online, find them in Central Market or pick them up curbside in Trinity Groves. kateweiserchocolate.com
MoMo Italian Kitchen8989 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas), 972-234-680
MoMo is doing a family-style Easter dinner. Pick a salad ($40) between the verde or primavera; a main ($60) of lasagna, rotolo verde, maccheroni alla Vesuviana or conchiglie a modo mio. Side options ($25) include creamed peas, lentils and artichoke hearts. Finish with tiramisu ($40) or some panna cotta ($6 individual portion). The dishes are intended to feed six to eight people. Order today: Deadline for ordering is Wednesday, April 8. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. momoitaliankitchen.com
One90 Smoked Meats10240 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas), 214-346-3287
If you're in a large household, the meal here feeds eight people for $129.99. Expect 3 pounds of their scratch-made smoked ham, squash casserole, seasoned green beans, garlic-buttered dinner rolls and a buttermilk pie. Order by phone or online. Delivery.
Parigi3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn), 214-521-0295
This Oak Lawn favorite has plenty of options for your Easter dinner. Really, it will dominate this post if we list everything, but the slow-braised short ribs with Demi and celery root mash sounds pretty phenomenal ($50, serves two). See their whole menu here, and call to order or email orders@parigidallas.com by Thursday.
parigidallas.com
Ten50 BBQ1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, 855-783-1050
If barbecue sounds good (when does it not?) Ten50 has a package for $80 that’s good for four to six people. Choose one meat (3 pounds): brisket, pulled pork or turkey breast. Get two sides (1 quart each) out of brisket baked beans, potato salad, slender slaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese, a green salad, corn on the cob or a baked potato. And it all comes with six yeast rolls and barbecue sauce. Alcohol for sale. Pickup. ten50bbq.com
TJ’s Seafood Market6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110 (North Dallas), 214-691-2369
4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn), 214-219-3474
TJ’s heat-at-home Easter package includes a veggie-egg frittata, smoked salmon board with fixing and crackers, pancakes with a fresh berry compote, breakfast potatoes and bacon for $110; it’s good for four to six people. Add a mimosa package for $15. Curbside pickup. tjsseafood.com
