Get Your Easter Meal To Go From These Dallas Restaurants

Get a whole spread and make the holiday the best it can be. All things considered.

Whether or not it feels like it, Easter is coming up for those who celebrate it. While big family gatherings or brunch out may be part of your routine, that — and any other habit of normalcy, really — is changed this spring because of the coronavirus.

Just as restaurants were quick to shift to curbside pickup and delivery, many are arranging holiday meals to go. Here are some that sound worth trying this Sunday.

Crafty Irishman 1800 Main St. (downtown), 214-892-0609



This downtown pub is doing an Easter dinner at $15 per person. That’ll get you slow-roasted, sliced honey-Dijon ham with a pineapple butter glaze, cheesy au gratin potatoes, baked macaroni and cheese with applewood smoked bacon and classic green bean casserole. Order by 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11; they’ll deliver it to you between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12. thecraftyirishman.com

EXPAND Try to resist whipped ricotta. Try. courtesy Il Bracco

Il Bracco 8416 Preston Center Plaza, University Park, 214-361-0100



You can get Il Bracco’s entire food and wine menu, or you can go for their four-person meal for $80. You’ll get a whole roasted chicken, Caesar salad, roasted heirloom carrots with pistachios and focaccia bread with whipped ricotta. Add spicy gemelli pasta (good for four people) for $30, a bottle of Nickel & Nickel chardonnay or Hilt pinot noir for $35 or bottled cocktails by On the Rocks for $12. Order by Friday, April 10, by emailing parkcities@ilbraccorestaurant.com. Curbside pickup or delivery through Alto. ilbraccorestaurant.com

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden 211 S. Akard St. (downtown), 214-838-1422



This newer restaurant is doing an Easter package for four people at $100 with plenty of food. Expect 2 pounds of smoked ham, house-made dinner rolls, brisket deviled eggs, spinach salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and banana pudding. If that’s not enough, get a mimosa kit for $40 or a bloody mary kit for $45. Order by Friday, April 10. Curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius. jaxonbeergarden.com

Kate Weiser Chocolate 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 115 (Trinity Groves), 469-619-4929



Get some fancy treats for your Easter table. Kate Weiser has bunnies, eggs, carrots, quail eggs and Easter bonbons, all in that beautiful chocolate. Order them online, find them in Central Market or pick them up curbside in Trinity Groves. kateweiserchocolate.com

EXPAND Tiramisu from MoMo courtesy MoMo Italian Kitchen

MoMo Italian Kitchen 8989 Forest Lane (Northeast Dallas), 972-234-680

MoMo is doing a family-style Easter dinner. Pick a salad ($40) between the verde or primavera; a main ($60) of lasagna, rotolo verde, maccheroni alla Vesuviana or conchiglie a modo mio. Side options ($25) include creamed peas, lentils and artichoke hearts. Finish with tiramisu ($40) or some panna cotta ($6 individual portion). The dishes are intended to feed six to eight people. Order today: Deadline for ordering is Wednesday, April 8. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11. momoitaliankitchen.com

One90 Smoked Meats 10240 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas), 214-346-3287



If you're in a large household, the meal here feeds eight people for $129.99. Expect 3 pounds of their scratch-made smoked ham, squash casserole, seasoned green beans, garlic-buttered dinner rolls and a buttermilk pie. Order by phone or online. Delivery.

Parigi 3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn), 214-521-0295



This Oak Lawn favorite has plenty of options for your Easter dinner. Really, it will dominate this post if we list everything, but the slow-braised short ribs with Demi and celery root mash sounds pretty phenomenal ($50, serves two). See their whole menu here, and call to order or email orders@parigidallas.com by Thursday.

parigidallas.com

Ten50 BBQ 1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, 855-783-1050



If barbecue sounds good (when does it not?) Ten50 has a package for $80 that’s good for four to six people. Choose one meat (3 pounds): brisket, pulled pork or turkey breast. Get two sides (1 quart each) out of brisket baked beans, potato salad, slender slaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese, a green salad, corn on the cob or a baked potato. And it all comes with six yeast rolls and barbecue sauce. Alcohol for sale. Pickup. ten50bbq.com

TJ’s Seafood Market 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110 (North Dallas), 214-691-2369

4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn), 214-219-3474



TJ’s heat-at-home Easter package includes a veggie-egg frittata, smoked salmon board with fixing and crackers, pancakes with a fresh berry compote, breakfast potatoes and bacon for $110; it’s good for four to six people. Add a mimosa package for $15. Curbside pickup. tjsseafood.com