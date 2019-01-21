 


Blue Sushi Sake's Thai Hippie Roll is veggie-packed and a deal at $9.EXPAND
Dalila Thomas

Eating Cheap In Dallas: Blue Sushi Sake Makes a Mean Sushi Deal

Dalila Thomas | January 21, 2019 | 4:00am
Eating Cheap in Dallas is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Over the years, finding quality sushi spots in DFW has become a lot easier. But that’s not quite the case when it comes to vegetarian and vegan rolls — those who opt out of consuming animal products shouldn’t be forced to opt out of enjoying sushi. As flattering as a basic cucumber roll can be, there’s got to be something better, more fulfilling for the plant-based posse.

There is: Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Whether you’re plant-based or not, you need to order from the veggie/vegan side of the menu — because you'll also save a few bucks compared with traditional seafood rolls.

The Prince Roll ($7) is made with eggplant, avocado and sweet soy sauce.EXPAND
Dalila Thomas

The Thai Hippie ($9) is a vegan tofu tempura roll with basil, cilantro and mint that’ll take your taste buds on a journey. Same for the Prince Roll ($7), made with eggplant, avocado and a sweet soy sauce. Most important, you won’t break the bank while breaking up with seafood (even if it’s temporary), proving that eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive.

Pro-tip for the deal-hunters out there: Visit during lunch to get two of these rolls, plus a soup or salad option, for $13.50. Or take advantage of their daily happy hour that drops these, and other rolls, down to $5.50 apiece.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill, 3220 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and other locations.

