Eating Cheap In Dallas: Blue Sushi Sake Makes a Mean Sushi Deal

Eating Cheap in Dallas is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.
Over the years, finding quality sushi spots in DFW has become a lot easier. But that’s not quite the case when it comes to vegetarian and vegan rolls — those who opt out of consuming animal products shouldn’t be forced to opt out of enjoying sushi. As flattering as a basic cucumber roll can be, there’s got to be something better, more fulfilling for the plant-based posse.
There is: Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Whether you’re plant-based or not, you need to order from the veggie/vegan side of the menu — because you'll also save a few bucks compared with traditional seafood rolls.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Thai Hippie ($9) is a vegan tofu tempura roll with basil, cilantro and mint that’ll take your taste buds on a journey. Same for the Prince Roll ($7), made with eggplant, avocado and a sweet soy sauce. Most important, you won’t break the bank while breaking up with seafood (even if it’s temporary), proving that eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive.
Pro-tip for the deal-hunters out there: Visit during lunch to get two of these rolls, plus a soup or salad option, for $13.50. Or take advantage of their daily happy hour that drops these, and other rolls, down to $5.50 apiece.
Blue Sushi Sake Grill, 3220 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and other locations.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!