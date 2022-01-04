First Look: Eggscellent Breakfast & Lunch at Eggsquisite Cafe

click to enlarge It gets pretty packed on the weekends, but service is always fast. Felicia Lopez

click to enlarge It's tough to choose a favorite between the pancakes and waffles. Felicia Lopez

click to enlarge The chicken-fried steak has a nice crispy crust and tender inside. Felicia Lopez

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us Keep Dallas Observer Free. Support Us





If you find yourself in the ‘burbs jonesing for breakfast, Eggsquisite Cafe is a fantastic spot for breakfast and lunch. With four locations in Allen, McKinney, Rockwall and Southlake, this family-owned restaurant is a local neighborhood favorite.The dining room at the Allen location has high ceilings, a bright aesthetic and fun and quirky decor. On weekends, it may appear to be a feat to dine in with a full house in swing. Not to worry though; the service is efficientt and the wait for a table isn’t long.Their breakfast menu offers a variety of classic American eats, including omelets, eggs Benedict and skillets, many priced between $8 to $12. We ordered the Traditional Breakfast with a choice of ham, bacon, sausage patties, turkey bacon, or chicken apple sausage, two eggs, and choice of two sides. We got a waffle as our side and it was perfect.We also had the chicken-fried steak, which had a nice blanket of gravy and was cozied up with two over-medium eggs and hash browns. A crisp exterior gave way to a tender bite inside. We chose pancakes for the side, which was just as delicious as the waffle but fluffier.While a classic breakfast is always a good idea, unique savory menu items like their Spicy Cajun Chicken & Waffle and Chicken Carnitas Skillet are worth a try. For something sweet, the Creme de La Creme French Toast (stuffed French toast topped with creme, chocolate chips and whipped cream) and Cinnamon Roll Pancakes are great choices to start off the day.For something on the lighter side, there are healthy menu options like the Iron Man Scrambler (egg whites, spinach, tomato, onion and mushroom). They also have Mickey Mouse pancakes for the kids and unlimited Segafredo for coffeeholics.If you’re craving lunch instead, Eggsquisite serves burgers, sandwiches and salads. A few fun choices include their Strawberry Pecan salad and Venetian Chicken Panini Sandwich. If you can’t exactly decide between breakfast and lunch, get both with their Breakfast Burger prepared with egg, bacon, hashbrown and cheese.