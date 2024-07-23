McKinney's New Thai Coffee Shop Is Like a Craft Cocktail Bar for Coffee

Escape 360, a new Thai coffee shop in McKinney, was recently opened by Pete and Rosie Keopaseut, who also own Thai Noodle Wave and Wave Bowl, a Korean bibimbap spot we previously swung by and enjoyed.
One staff member shared that the pair traveled throughout Asia to learn about coffee culture. Lucky for us, all of that led them to expand their local portfolio of restaurants to include this gem of a café.
For our drinks, we ordered a cappuccino ($6.75), a tangerine latte ($7.50), a Thai coconut brown sugar latte ($7.50), the Es-Thai-360 ($7.50) and the Aurora Sky ($9). To snack on, we tried an affogato ($8) and a stack of Thai tea-flavored souffle pancakes ($19.50).
We were pretty blown away by everything we tried, but there are a few we crowned as favorites.
The Thai coconut brown sugar latte ($7.50) is served with specks of shredded coconut flakes around the rim and frothed milk and it was to die for. Heavy on the coconut flavor and perfectly sweetened without being the slightest bit cloying, this is one that each of us tried to hoard for ourselves.
In May of this year, ABC News reported that this mixture of citrus and espresso is a popular drink in Thailand, so it fits right at home at Escape 360, where Thai flavors play a big part. The article even includes a recipe for a slight variation of the drink and it seems to pretty closely match the one we tried, down to the rosemary sprig.
The Aurora Sky ($9) is layered with espresso, milk and what the café calls its “special tea” made from butterfly pea flowers. The ingredients create a gradient color effect, and because of the color lent by the butterfly pea flowers, the top layer of the drinks ends up being a pale, milky periwinkle. We thought it had a matcha-esque hint of grassiness (but a touch more subtle). It’s served cold with one large, round ice cube and a single pinch of gold leaf. We’d definitely order it again.
The $9 affogato was art. A strong shot of espresso plays well with the sweetness of the ice cream, which is topped with blackberries, figs and plums, along with a little piece of chocolate. And, of course, that bit of gold leaf and an orchid (we just can't get over).
The soufflé pancakes ($19.50) were stacked high with the trademark jiggle. The moment we saw an order of these run out to another table, they had our attention. The café offers several flavors, from crème brulée to Thai siam mango and honey nut ice cream, but as lovers of Thai tea, that’s the one we went for.
The Thai tea-flavored topping shined brightly and had a strong flavor with a consistency similar to — but a bit creamier than — sweetened condensed milk. We could almost drink it by the glass. To our delight, the kitchen gives each stack of pancakes a generous pour of each flavor’s respective topping. The pancakes were light, airy and the entire dish was just a magical 10 out of 10. This is “last meal” territory (for this writer, at least).
One potentially important note is the soufflés can take quite some time to cook, no exception. The menu warns diners of a 20-to-40-minute wait, so if you’re planning to order them, you may want to go for it right as you grab a table.
All in all, we’re not sure we’ve been anywhere quite like Escape 360 and can’t wait to go back. Even though it just opened, it was pretty packed and it deserves to stay that way.
Escape 360, 7540 State Highway 121, McKinney. Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Monday.