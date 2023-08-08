Etopicafe in Dallas Is Packed with Ethiopian Flavors

It’s been exactly six years since entrepreneur, chef and baker Thomas Measho left his hometown in Eritrea to chase down a shot at the American dream. Five years and multiple day jobs later, the first-generation immigrant has his own Ethiopian coffee shop in Dallas. And by the looks, sounds and smells of it, Etopicafe is here to stay.
Measho calls himself a chef by birth.
“Cooking has always been my hobby. A year ago, I started teaching myself how to bake, too,” Measho tells us as he points to the temptation-loaded display case behind him. It’s clear he’s a man of multiple talents: cooking, baking and coffee-grinding might just be the three most obvious. Oh, and add interior design to the list.
The all-day breakfast is a safe place to start your visit here. Dip a log of soft French bread into a creamed fava bean skillet: a dish known in Ethiopia as Fuul. Chopped garlic, onion, tomato and boiled egg are spread artistically on top. The “Kitcha fit fit” is equally grand. Shreds of fried Ethiopian flatbread come tossed in melted butter and spicy berbere powder. A side of yogurt accompanies the traditional breakfast dish.
egg silsi and chechebsa justify some extra attention (and questions for your server).
Round off the visit with one of many fresh-baked pastries. A variety of cream-filled puffs, cakes and cookies delights the eyes from behind the glass display case. Traditional almond cookies are molded into mesmerizing shapes and filled with raspberry jam. A coffee cake is bathed in freshly brewed Ethiopian coffee. The traditional Ethiopian tea ($1.95) is a good palate cleanser between bites. The popular menu drink is imbued with vibrant orange color and occasional punches of ginger and cinnamon spices.
Etopicafe, 9560 Skillman St. Daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.