Etopicafe in Dallas Is Packed with Ethiopian Flavors

Discover Ethiopian coffee, pastries and traditional breakfast dishes at this new, slightly hidden, cafe in Northeast Dallas.
August 8, 2023
A creamed fava bean dish, the traditional Fuul is topped with items like tomato, garlic and boiled eggs.
It’s been exactly six years since entrepreneur, chef and baker Thomas Measho left his hometown in Eritrea to chase down a shot at the American dream. Five years and multiple day jobs later, the first-generation immigrant has his own Ethiopian coffee shop in Dallas. And by the looks, sounds and smells of it, Etopicafe is here to stay.

Measho calls himself a chef by birth.

“Cooking has always been my hobby. A year ago, I started teaching myself how to bake, too,” Measho tells us as he points to the temptation-loaded display case behind him. It’s clear he’s a man of multiple talents: cooking, baking and coffee-grinding might just be the three most obvious. Oh, and add interior design to the list.
The inside of the cafe is bathed in natural light and character.
The inside is pristine. Windows bathe the small cafe in natural light, and ultra-modern furniture pieces provide a great lounging area to sip an Ethiopian coffee or tea. Hanging vines and plants make the space feel like a greenhouse of sorts. Snap a picture with the 3-foot Ethiopian coffee kettle at the front and take a seat at any of the sunlight-drenched tables. The ecstasy of Ethiopian coffee culture awaits you.

The all-day breakfast is a safe place to start your visit here. Dip a log of soft French bread into a creamed fava bean skillet: a dish known in Ethiopia as Fuul. Chopped garlic, onion, tomato and boiled egg are spread artistically on top. The “Kitcha fit fit” is equally grand. Shreds of fried Ethiopian flatbread come tossed in melted butter and spicy berbere powder. A side of yogurt accompanies the traditional breakfast dish.
The breakfast Kitcha Fit Fit, along with a side of yogurt.
Etopicafe has Americanized dishes, including a meat-stuffed lasagna and plates of fried chicken tenders. But an adventurous menu calls for adventurous food choices. Dishes like egg silsi and chechebsa justify some extra attention (and questions for your server).

Round off the visit with one of many fresh-baked pastries. A variety of cream-filled puffs, cakes and cookies delights the eyes from behind the glass display case. Traditional almond cookies are molded into mesmerizing shapes and filled with raspberry jam. A coffee cake is bathed in freshly brewed Ethiopian coffee. The traditional Ethiopian tea ($1.95) is a good palate cleanser between bites. The popular menu drink is imbued with vibrant orange color and occasional punches of ginger and cinnamon spices.
Grab a couple of pastries for the drive. Baklava and white forest cake are just two of the popular options.
The main challenge is finding the place. The building is tucked away off a small parking lot, sandwiched among a row of other Ethiopian grocery stores and eating spots. An unfussy sign and a small door at the side don’t do much to seduce customers. But — rest assured — the doors are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for you to try the exotic flavors of the Ethiopian cafe world.

Etopicafe, 9560 Skillman St. Daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
