Culinary Enlightenment at The Buddhist Temple of Dallas Sunday Market

The Sunday market at the Buddhist Temple of Dallas is where insatiable appetites, raging hangovers and Thai natives come together to scarf down $1 grilled meat skewers and pad Thai under a shaded pagoda. Buddhist or not, it's a spiritual experience for everyone.
It's a unique experience, and we can't let you wander around there without a plan. From one foodie to another, we need you to walk in like a professional.
First, here's what you should know:
1. The market is cash only. However, one of the stalls we saw accepted Zelle with a $10 minimum.
2. Bathrooms are inside the temple, and before going inside the temple you'll need to take your shoes off. So, plan accordingly.
3. Some food vendors have vegetarian and gluten-free options.
4. Nearly everything is under $10, but you'll likely spend more than $40, especially for two people.
5. There's free coffee in the back left corner of the building
6. At some of the stalls where the meals are not made-to-order, you can order half portions of two entrees for the price of one. Not all of them do this but it's worth asking so you can try more things.
7. Bring your own water. Wasting your egg roll money on bottled water? Not on our watch.
8. The earlier you go, the better. Don't wait til the afternoon; much of the food will be sold out.
9. Parking is minimal and many people waste time circling around and waiting for others to leave. To avoid that nonsense, park at the Dallas Lutheran School office. It's right next to the temple and always has spots. To our knowledge, it's allowed, but if it's not you didn't hear this from us ... Or ride share.
Past the smoke are many entree tents serving mains and various sides, so you need to do a lap before committing because it's all tempting.
Each vendor has a little something different, but you'll see a lot of green papaya salad, pad Thai, larb chicken salad, mango sticky rice, fried rice, egg rolls, meat skewers and even hot soup and curry. So, all the classics, but there's plenty of opportunity to branch out.
It tastes very green, but it has more of a watered-down flavor so it's not that bad. One cup basically evens out all the greasy street food you eat afterward, or something like that.
We arrived hungry and tried six different meat skewers, larb chicken salad, green papaya salad, Thai tea with boba, mango cake and homemade Thai tea caramel bars.
Despite 100-degree temps, we saw multiple people sweating their way through a hot bowl of soup. There's no wrong way to do the market. Rules are obsolete here.
Seating can be limited, especially in the main areas. But people are usually filtering in and out, so you shouldn't have an issue finding a shady patch to enjoy your grub.
Buddhist Temple of Dallas, 8484 Stults Road. Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.