Culinary Enlightenment at The Buddhist Temple of Dallas Sunday Market

click to enlarge The vibes are high and the temperatures are cool at the back of the temple complex. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge The grill at Tiems Thai BBQ. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge Did you know that going to the Sunday market and not getting green papaya salad is illegal? Okay, not really. Just try it. Aaren Prody

click to enlarge Two words: mango cake. Aaren Prody

The Sunday market at the Buddhist Temple of Dallas is where insatiable appetites, raging hangovers and Thai natives come together to scarf down $1 grilled meat skewers and pad Thai under a shaded pagoda. Buddhist or not, it's a spiritual experience for everyone.Every Sunday, a dozen or so vendors come out to the Buddhist Temple courtyard in North Dallas and sell street-style Thai food to temple-goers and the masses.It's a unique experience, and we can't let you wander around there without a plan. From one foodie to another, we need you to walk in like a professional.First, here's what you should know:1. The market is cash only. However, one of the stalls we saw accepted Zelle with a $10 minimum.2. Bathrooms are inside the temple, and before going inside the temple you'll need to take your shoes off. So, plan accordingly.3. Some food vendors have vegetarian and gluten-free options.4. Nearly everything is under $10, but you'll likely spend more than $40, especially for two people.5. There's free coffee in the back left corner of the building6. At some of the stalls where the meals are not made-to-order, you can order half portions of two entrees for the price of one. Not all of them do this but it's worth asking so you can try more things.7. Bring your own water. Wasting your egg roll money on bottled water? Not on our watch.8. The earlier you go, the better. Don't wait til the afternoon; much of the food will be sold out.9. Parking is minimal and many people waste time circling around and waiting for others to leave. To avoid that nonsense, park at the Dallas Lutheran School office. It's right next to the temple and always has spots. To our knowledge, it's allowed, but if it's not you didn't hear this from us ... Or ride share.As soon as you walk in you'll spot Tiems Thai BBQ, which is notorious for its line. But the stuff off the grill is clearly worth waiting for. Even at 10:30 a.m., people were enduring sunburns to score their curry satay chicken.Past the smoke are many entree tents serving mains and various sides, so you need to do a lap before committing because it'stempting.Each vendor has a little something different, but you'll see a lot of green papaya salad, pad Thai, larb chicken salad, mango sticky rice, fried rice, egg rolls, meat skewers and even hot soup and curry. So, all the classics, but there's plenty of opportunity to branch out.Before you dig in, first visit the tent on the right serving this free chlorophyll drink. It has a bunch of benefits if you drink it on an empty stomach before your meal. A sign at the tent lists the benefits and the ingredients.It tastes very green, but it has more of a watered-down flavor so it's not that bad. One cup basically evens out all the greasy street food you eat afterward, or something like that.We arrived hungry and tried six different meat skewers, larb chicken salad, green papaya salad, Thai tea with boba, mango cake and homemade Thai tea caramel bars.Despite 100-degree temps, we saw multiple people sweating their way through a hot bowl of soup. There's no wrong way to do the market. Rules are obsolete here.Toward the back is a lady selling desserts, and a small drink stand with Thai tea, coffee and other drinks. Go there for the mango cake.Seating can be limited, especially in the main areas. But people are usually filtering in and out, so you shouldn't have an issue finding a shady patch to enjoy your grub.