 Fernie's Funnel Cake Cocktail Hits Shelves Just in Time for Fair Season | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Funnel Cake Shots. Why Not? Fernie's Funnel Cake Cocktail is a Boozy State Fair Treat

It's funnel cake time. Bottoms up!
September 13, 2023
Fernie's Funnel Cake Cream is in Central Market stores this week and will hit Goody Goody, H-E-B and Spec's in the following weeks.
Fernie's Funnel Cake Cream is in Central Market stores this week and will hit Goody Goody, H-E-B and Spec's in the following weeks. Thomas Garza
Share this:
Every fall, the scent of funnel cakes wafts through the air in Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas. Wanda "Fernie" Winter, who died two years ago, started working at the State Fair of Texas in 1969 and in 1980 began selling Fernie's Funnel Cakes.

The decades-long fair favorite is now bottled in booze form and sold on grocery store shelves.

Fernie's daughters, Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee, have continued the family legacy at the fair but this year are embarking on a new venture: Fernie's Funnel Cake Cream, a wine-based cocktail inspired by the iconic fried food. A 750-ml bottle rings in at 13.9% ABV and will sell for around $15–$17, depending on the retailer.

The first bottles of Fernie's Funnel Cake Cream will be available at Central Markets in North Texas this week, with deliveries scheduled for Goody Goody, H-E-B and Spec's in the following weeks. Or you can stop by any one of the family's stands at the fair for a cocktail from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.
click to enlarge
Fernie's held a tasting recently of the new funnel cake concoction.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The family behind Fernie's Funnel Cakes went with a wine-based cocktail so the beverage could be sold at the fair, where only beer and wine are allowed.

"I read that 42 million people annually attend fairs in the United States and Canada," says Erpillo, who plans to wholesale the product to other fairs. "So, we wanted to cater to all these diverse venues, from fairs to convenience stores and grocery outlets. There are around 2,500 liquor licenses in the state of Texas, but there are a staggering 50,000 convenience stores. The math was crystal clear to me."

Erpillo got the idea for the funnel cake liquor after seeing an ad for a king cake liquor in a trade magazine. Her husband, Bert Erpillo, works in the liquor industry and together they and Johnna began the journey of creating funnel cake cream.

The team tapped Specialty Blends in Dripping Springs to craft their wine.

As for the taste: it's good. It would certainly enhance a cup of coffee during brunch and works well alone as a chilled shot. You could mix it with vodka and Kahlua for a White Russian-like cocktail. The flavor is light and balanced with a touch of vanilla. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

BBQ

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

By Chris Wolfgang
One of Dallas' Most Beloved Chocolatiers to Close Shop at End of Year

Openings and Closings

One of Dallas' Most Beloved Chocolatiers to Close Shop at End of Year

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Amelie Baquero
In Search of the Teddy Bear Latte at Jubilee Café

Food & Drink News

In Search of the Teddy Bear Latte at Jubilee Café

By Hank Vaughn
Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

First Look

Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation