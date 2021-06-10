First Look: At Guapo Taco, Chef Angel Fuentes Reinvents an Old Space

- Local
A new taqueria has hit Fort Worth, and you might not recognize the name, Guapo Taco, but you will recognize the owner and chef Angel Fuentes. Fuentes was the former chef and managing partner at Mariachi’s Dine-In, which opened in 2018 and recently moved to a new location.
Fuentes is well known in Fort Worth for his taco creations, specifically the wide range of vegan tacos he made for Mariachi's. But when the owner started looking for a new home — having outgrown the gas station where they got started — Fuentes jumped at the chance to stay put and create his own taqueria.
He's now reflecting on his roots in Monterrey, Mexico, to bring in a new menu, vibe and experience to the old location. Fuentes wants to incorporate the flavors he grew up eating and items his mom cooked for him as a kid.
Specialty tacos, which Fuentes refers to as the Tres Amigos, include the El Borracho served with your choice of protein on a 6-inch flour tortilla with sweet pineapple habaneros, guajillo crema, pico de gallo and roasted corn. The El Guapo comes with protein, pickled cabbage, avocado crema, cotija cheese and fresh jalapeños. The Latin Lover finishes this trio with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, queso sauce, cream and pickled red onions.
The star of the menu is the lamb birria. Despite the recent birria craze, it's not easy to find lamb birria. Fuentes thinks it will be one of the most popular items once people try it. The meat has great flavor thanks to the attention that is given in the preparation and cooking process. The tortillas come soaked in flavorful consomé and, filled with meat and cheese, they were perfect.
Other menu items include Loco Elotes made with mayo, crema, cotija, queso sauce, chili lime dust, and Takis. Sides include rice, beans, guacamole and fries.
Guapo Taco, 301 S. Sylvania (Fort Worth). Open 9 a.m. to118 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday.
