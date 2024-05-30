25 Years On, Oak Cliff's Essential Taco Stand, Taqueria El Si Hay, Thrives

click to enlarge Bistec. Barbacoa. Chorizo. Oh My. Aaren Prody

Taqueria El Si Hay has been the go-to taco spot in Oak Cliff since the late '90s. Crowds gather around the front of the small space waiting for their orders before hurriedly walking to their cars bearing white plastic bags overflowing with tacos.Owner Jose Gaytan immigrated to Dallas from Mexico decades ago and worked a small taco cart until he had the money to purchase the small, barely 80-square-foot building that is now Taqueria El Si Hay.In a city with fickle tastes and an eye toward the next glitzy thing, the longevity of his business speaks to how good his tacos are. But if that isn't convincing enough, crowds waiting in the blazing heat or cold rain should be.We waited in the rain, too, and after feasting in the car, we'd come back even in the middle of the Dallas' February freeze for the al pastor on a corn tortilla.The menu is no-frills and to the point. Tacos, elote and drinks are the only things they serve, but it's so drool-worthy you won't even think about potential additions.Taco options ($2.75) are fajita, pollo, chorizo, lengua, barbacoa, bistec and al pastor. For drinks, choose from Jarritos (strawberry, tamarind, lime and tangerine); Coke, Mexican and regular; and last but most definitely not least, agua fresca ($1.50–2.50). Which you'll need if you grab extra hot sauce ($0.75).If you get there early enough (we didn't), Gaytan also serves the essential Mexican street food elotes, corn off the cob slathered with mayo, lime, cheese, chili powder and cilantro. Cups go for only $3.We walked up right when the last styrofoam cup of golden goodness sold, but trust we'll be back for more tacos and a large cup.For tacos, we ordered two each of the barbacoa, chorizo and bistec tacos. One of our first choices was al pastor, but they were sold out (this is us sneaking in another hint to get there earlier rather than later).Each one comes with a generous amount of meat, onion and cilantro stuffed into two corn tortillas straight off the flat top. Two small sides of green and red sauce automatically come with your order too.If you can't handle heat, don't go for the red sauce, but should you try it, get an agua fresca with your order. You'll be all right. It's worth the sweat.Either sauce, or both, drizzled over the fresh, tender and juicy meat was a match made in heaven. The chorizo was the standout out of the three meats we chose.The perfect weekend meal was signed, sealed and delivered with a lime-flavored Jarritos. The only thing missing? The elote, which we'll definitely be returning for.Before you show up, make sure you stop at an ATM because they are cash only. There's no seating, so it's takeout only and parking is available anywhere off Davis Street.