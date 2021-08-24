First Look: Dim Sum at Bushi Bushi in Addison

click to enlarge
Seafood shumai
When you think of the great culinary dishes that Dallas is known for, dim sum is not likely to immediately come to mind. People typically associate Dallas with great barbeque, steakhouses, Tex-Mex and margaritas. However, dim sum is becoming more popular, and we just discovered a new spot in Addison that you should make a point to check out. Located on Belt Line Road in the strip center behind Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, Bushi Bushi
serves up some great dim sum options.
If you’re unfamiliar with dim sum, it originated in South China and typically consists of small plates of food that show up randomly at your table by a no-nonsense lady pushing a cart loaded with baskets of steamed goodies. They will show you the different options available on their cart and you can take what they are offering or decline and wait for the next cart of surprises to arrive. Part of the fun of eating dim sum is not knowing exactly what it is you’re eating and enjoying it anyway.
Crispy shrimp balls (left) and crab meat soup dumplings
In Chinese, the word “Bushi Bushi” means “eat fresh.” And how fresh can dim sum possibly be if it’s been sitting on a cart rolled around a restaurant for who knows how long? At Bushi Bushi, they’ve modernized the dim sum experience. There are no carts scurrying around like taxi cabs outside of a hotel waiting for their chance to swarm your table. Instead, ordering here is similar to a sushi restaurant, with a paper menu and pencil. Robots scoot around the restaurant delivering food as soon as the kitchen is done freshly preparing it.
Service is fast, so learn from our mistake and pace yourself when ordering, especially if you don’t want entrees showing up before your dumplings. Those looking for a quick bite should be able to get in and out quickly. However, when a robot keeps bringing food to your table, you’re going to be inclined to hang out for a while longer and enjoy the experience.
Some dim sum places offer dishes that less-adventurous eaters may be reluctant to try, such as chicken feet, cow tendons and pork and preserved egg congee. Bushi Bushi’s menu is pretty standard, even to the pickiest of eaters. But as they establish themselves in the Addison restaurant scene and learn more about what their customers like and don’t like, their menu will certainly change.
Char siu (left) and hot and sour soup
The hot and sour soup had just the right amount of kick without the need to add hot chili oil or any other spices to it. There are six soup dumplings with crab meat per order. They were juicy and fresh, and you could certainly taste the succulent sweet crabmeat in them. Seafood shumai has two per order and are packed with flavor seafood, especially with some chili oil and soy sauce dolloped on top. Crispy shrimp balls also has two per order and come with a sweet and sour sauce. Char siu is sliced Chinese barbecue pork served with a hoisin, honey, soy sauce combo for dipping.
Beef pan-fried udon
If you are going to venture away from dim sum into the entrees, the beef pan-fried udon is amazing. The tender beef melts in your mouth. The pan-fried udon noodles are coated in a delicious sauce and loaded with veggies.
So, if you’re in the Addison area and craving something delicious and different, be sure to stop into Bushi Bushi. Your taste buds will thank you.
Bushi Bushi, 4930 Belt Line Road, #100, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 4:30 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Closed Monday.