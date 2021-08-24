Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Dim Sum at Bushi Bushi in Addison

August 24, 2021 4:00AM

Seafood shumai
Seafood shumai Angie Quebedeaux
click to enlarge Seafood shumai - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Seafood shumai
Angie Quebedeaux
When you think of the great culinary dishes that Dallas is known for, dim sum is not likely to immediately come to mind. People typically associate Dallas with great barbeque, steakhouses, Tex-Mex and margaritas. However, dim sum is becoming more popular, and we just discovered a new spot in Addison that you should make a point to check out. Located on Belt Line Road in the strip center behind Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, Bushi Bushi serves up some great dim sum options.

If you’re unfamiliar with dim sum, it originated in South China and typically consists of small plates of food that show up randomly at your table by a no-nonsense lady pushing a cart loaded with baskets of steamed goodies. They will show you the different options available on their cart and you can take what they are offering or decline and wait for the next cart of surprises to arrive. Part of the fun of eating dim sum is not knowing exactly what it is you’re eating and enjoying it anyway.
click to enlarge Crispy shrimp balls (left) and crab meat soup dumplings - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Crispy shrimp balls (left) and crab meat soup dumplings
Angie Quebedeaux
In Chinese, the word “Bushi Bushi” means “eat fresh.” And how fresh can dim sum possibly be if it’s been sitting on a cart rolled around a restaurant for who knows how long? At Bushi Bushi, they’ve modernized the dim sum experience. There are no carts scurrying around like taxi cabs outside of a hotel waiting for their chance to swarm your table. Instead, ordering here is similar to a sushi restaurant, with a paper menu and pencil. Robots scoot around the restaurant delivering food as soon as the kitchen is done freshly preparing it.

Service is fast, so learn from our mistake and pace yourself when ordering, especially if you don’t want entrees showing up before your dumplings. Those looking for a quick bite should be able to get in and out quickly. However, when a robot keeps bringing food to your table, you’re going to be inclined to hang out for a while longer and enjoy the experience.

Some dim sum places offer dishes that less-adventurous eaters may be reluctant to try, such as chicken feet, cow tendons and pork and preserved egg congee. Bushi Bushi’s menu is pretty standard, even to the pickiest of eaters. But as they establish themselves in the Addison restaurant scene and learn more about what their customers like and don’t like, their menu will certainly change.
click to enlarge Char siu (left) and hot and sour soup - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Char siu (left) and hot and sour soup
Angie Quebedeaux
The hot and sour soup had just the right amount of kick without the need to add hot chili oil or any other spices to it. There are six soup dumplings with crab meat per order. They were juicy and fresh, and you could certainly taste the succulent sweet crabmeat in them. Seafood shumai has two per order and are packed with flavor seafood, especially with some chili oil and soy sauce dolloped on top. Crispy shrimp balls also has two per order and come with a sweet and sour sauce. Char siu is sliced Chinese barbecue pork served with a hoisin, honey, soy sauce combo for dipping.
click to enlarge Beef pan-fried udon - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Beef pan-fried udon
Angie Quebedeaux
If you are going to venture away from dim sum into the entrees, the beef pan-fried udon is amazing. The tender beef melts in your mouth. The pan-fried udon noodles are coated in a delicious sauce and loaded with veggies.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


So, if you’re in the Addison area and craving something delicious and different, be sure to stop into Bushi Bushi. Your taste buds will thank you.

Bushi Bushi, 4930 Belt Line Road, #100, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 4:30 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Closed Monday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation