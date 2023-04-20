Sakhuu Thai Cuisine: A Classy Cheeky Lunch Experience

Mia Singthin wanted to be a singer when she grew up, but in the end, she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a chef. She started her career in various Thai restaurants in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Dallas area in 2017 to open her own restaurant.
Sakhuu Thai Cuisine is on Bryan Street near Jimmy’s Food store. A second location opened a couple of years later in Richardson with a new business model that she calls “classy cheeky” and includes both Lao and Thai dishes. A third location opened in the fall of 2022 in Legacy North in Plano, and it was here that we decided to have a relaxing lunch after a morning of errands in the area.
The parking gods were with us as we found a spot on the street right in front of the restaurant, clearly a sign, an omen, of good things to come. Entering the not-too-large dining area, one's eyes are drawn to several bird cages hanging from the ceiling. Kind of classy, and perhaps a bit cheeky, since the cages are inhabited by imitation budgies and canaries. Mission accomplished, Ms. Singthin.
The chicken pad woon sen included glass noodles, celery, carrot, cabbage, onion and green onion and arrived piping hot complete with visible steam. The green onion provided an attractive presentational motif that made a great first impression and foreshadowed the eating experience that quickly ensued. Definitely a classy and cheeky take on this Thai standard.
A successful lunch, indeed, and we want to come back for dinner soon, especially once we saw a plethora of duck dishes on the dinner menu, something we’re always on the lookout for. These include (but are not limited to) ped pa-loh (stewed duck), duck roti, crispy duck noodle soup, roasted duck noodle (sans soup) and red curry duck. It put us in a fowl mood, in a good way.
7300 Lone Star Drive, No. C128, Legacy North, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.