 First Look: Sakhuu Thai Cuisine | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Sakhuu Thai Cuisine: A Classy Cheeky Lunch Experience

April 20, 2023 7:00AM

Pad woon sen, attractively served hot and steaming at the Plano locaton of Sakhuu Thai Cuisine.
Pad woon sen, attractively served hot and steaming at the Plano locaton of Sakhuu Thai Cuisine. Hank Vaughn
Mia Singthin wanted to be a singer when she grew up, but in the end, she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a chef. She started her career in various Thai restaurants in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Dallas area in 2017 to open her own restaurant.

Sakhuu Thai Cuisine is on Bryan Street near Jimmy’s Food store. A second location opened a couple of years later in Richardson with a new business model that she calls “classy cheeky” and includes both Lao and Thai dishes. A third location opened in the fall of 2022 in Legacy North in Plano, and it was here that we decided to have a relaxing lunch after a morning of errands in the area.

The parking gods were with us as we found a spot on the street right in front of the restaurant, clearly a sign, an omen, of good things to come. Entering the not-too-large dining area, one's eyes are drawn to several bird cages hanging from the ceiling. Kind of classy, and perhaps a bit cheeky, since the cages are inhabited by imitation budgies and canaries. Mission accomplished, Ms. Singthin.
click to enlarge
Ornate hanging bird cages create an instant focal point upon entering the Legacy North location of Sakhuu Thai.
Hank Vaughn
It’s rare that we get to take advantage of lunch special menus, so take advantage we did. The specials run Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and include your choice of entrée, a crispy vegetable roll, a house salad and a glass of unsweetened iced tea.
click to enlarge
The lunch specials all include a vegetable egg roll, house salad and glass of iced tea.
Hank Vaughn
Choices for mains include fried rice; red, yellow or green curries; several noodle dishes such as the ubiquitous pad Thai; and chef specialties such as crispy pork belly. After much deliberation, we settled upon barbecue pork fried rice and pad woon sen.
click to enlarge
Barbecued pork fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, green onions and tomatoes.
Hank Vaughn
The pork fried rice is a perfectly portioned bowl of light and fluffy fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions and succulent little strips of barbecued pork. The seasoning and flavor of the pork was subtle. The rice itself was delicate with the correct texture. It was excellent, but be warned that it appears to be available only on the lunch menu.

The chicken pad woon sen included glass noodles, celery, carrot, cabbage, onion and green onion and arrived piping hot complete with visible steam. The green onion provided an attractive presentational motif that made a great first impression and foreshadowed the eating experience that quickly ensued. Definitely a classy and cheeky take on this Thai standard.

A successful lunch, indeed, and we want to come back for dinner soon, especially once we saw a plethora of duck dishes on the dinner menu, something we’re always on the lookout for. These include (but are not limited to) ped pa-loh (stewed duck), duck roti, crispy duck noodle soup, roasted duck noodle (sans soup) and red curry duck. It put us in a fowl mood, in a good way.

7300 Lone Star Drive, No. C128, Legacy North, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation