Upcoming Food Events: Trivia through Zoom, a Queso Competition and a Home-Delivered Cheese Class

Get the goods delivered, and experience a virtual cheese and charcuterie class next wek.

FestEvents Group (the people behind the upcoming pie auction) is hosting “Chef-ardy” events — virtual trivia nights with a guest chef — to raise money for workforce development programming. Asian Mint executive chef and founder Nikky Phinyawatana will guide competitors through three rounds of trivia with “chef entertainment” in between.

What: Trivia Night with Asian Mint's Chef Nikky Phinyawatana

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

Where: Zoom

Tickets: $9-10

Casamia and Boxed Bites have partnered to create a glamorous cocktail hour with a virtual cheese and charcuterie class. Alto delivers guests charcuterie kits Oct. 15. The kit includes gourmet cheeses, meats, fruits, crackers, mixed nuts and more. Complete with Casamia’s decorative napkins, wine glasses and candles, attendees can drink in luxury. Streaming details will be emailed to guests after checkout.

What: Virtual Cheese + Charcuterie Board Class

When: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Where: Virtual

Tickets: $80 plus delivery

EXPAND Maybe the upcoming queso competition will have some that look better than this one. Taylor Adams

Texas Ale Project is hosting its second-annual Somethin’ Cheesy Queso Competition at the beer garden. Tickets include one beer, queso sampling with a three-ounce bag of tortilla chips. Wear a mask, keep your distance and vote for People's Choice Best Queso and Best Booth Décor (and for the elected officials Nov. 3). A portion of ticket sales contributes to a business grant from Staff Meal.

What: Somethin' Cheesy Queso Competition

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $25

The Canvas Hotel is offering a sunny-side-up brunch at the Gallery Rooftop Lounge. Hear live music by DJ Dopekiti and cocktails under (hopefully) blue skies. Each ticket includes two mimosas and an item from the breakfast menu, including an assortment of sandwiches, pancakes, tacos and more.

What: Sunday Funday Rooftop Brunch

When: Time slots at at 12, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar St., Dallas (the Cedars)

Tickets: $35