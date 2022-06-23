Foodie Finds for the First Weekend of Summer; All You Can Eataly and BBQ Sauce Beer

This weekend get active paddleboarding, take a social run (or walk) in Deep Ellum or go on a group bike ride, all of which end with a beer or two. If you’re looking for more brew and less sweat, we’ve got a taco and margarita festival and plenty of opportunities to eat barbecue.
Here are 10 foodie finds to fill your weekend:
10-Year Anniversary Trivia Night
Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23
Cedar Creek Brewery is shifting its usual trivia night to an anniversary party. Trivia questions will center on Cedar Creek’s 10 year history. As usual, their shared plates, burgers and wide beer selection will be available for purchase. And it's free.
Tails & Tunes at MUTTS
MUTTS Cantina, 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd.
7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24
All MUTTS Cantina locations are continuing their summer series Tails & Tunes this weekend with $4 Rahr Brewing drafts and live music.
All You Can Eataly
NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway
7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 24
For one night only, Eataly is closing the market to the public and giving ticket holders an all-you-can eat food and drink experience. They'll have more than 100 wine tastings, multiple cocktail bars, more than 25 tasting stations of Italian bites and more. Tickets are $125, and include some exclusive discounts on wine.
Sunset Paddle & A Pint
DFW Surf, 20400 Hackberry Creek Park Road
7:45 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24
3 Nations Brewing is partnering with DFW Surf this weekend for a two-mile sunset tour of Hidden Cove Park and Marina. Participants will watch the sunset over the marina, listen to music, and have a 3 Nations brew. Tickets are $45 and include the surf and beer.
Social Run/Walk
Deep Ellum Brewing Co., 2823 St Louis St.
7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Deep Ellum Brewing Co. is hosting a 3(ish) mile run or walk that finishes with a raffle, three draft brews and breakfast. The run is untimed (so, see, it's a run, not a race), and water will be provided on the course. Tickets are $30, and participants must be 21 or older.
Dallas BrisketU BBQ Class
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25
BrisketU’s Backyard Pitmaster class is coming to Community’s brewery this weekend to teach barbecue lovers how to work a pit and smoke a brisket from start to finish. The three-hour class is $89 and guarantees you will be a pitmaster at your next family gathering.
BBQ Sauce Beer Launch
Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S. Sylvania Ave.
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Martin House is pairing up with T&D Barbecue this weekend to create a one-of-a-kind brew called Murph Juice: a barbecue sauce beer with spices. At the launch party, wristbands will be available for purchase that cover a souvenir pint glass and four pours of any beer or seltzer. T&D will also be on the scene selling barbecue and tacos with musician Ole G playing on stage. Cans are also available for purchase to-go.
Dallas Taco & Margarita Festival
1950 Market Center
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25
The Dallas Taco and Margarita Festival is back with a live DJ, music, taco and margarita vendors, jumbo margaritas, a beer garden, food trucks, vendors and a trip giveaway to Mexico. Tickets are $25 and include five sampling tickets for margaritas, tacos, elotes and other items.
Bikes & Brews Vendor Market
Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive
12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Lakewood Brewing, Bike DFW and Hangover Riders are partnering this weekend for a bike ride starting at Dallas Farmers Market, where the first 20 riders will get two free beers. If you're not feeling so adventurous, meet at Bike Mart for a half ride. Either way, the ride ends at Lakewood Brewing where there will be an outdoor-themed vendor fair, Rock Ryder brews and food from Fryboy’s Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drag Brunch at the Haus
WineHaus, 1628 Park Place Ave. (Fort Worth)
12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26
WineHaus will have a drag brunch this weekend with bubbles and Mediterranean food. Tickets are $45 and include a glass of bubbles and your choice of brunch pizza, margherita pizza, Italian sausage, truffle pizza, or chicken caesar salad from the restaurant Chadra. Tickets are available online, but don't forget your dollar bills for tipping.