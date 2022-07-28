Chef Misti Norris' Pop-Up and Rat Pack Lead our Foodie Finds for this Week

We’re over the hump of summer, which may provide a bit of hope. Or not. Either way, you can sit and sulk or get out and (try to) forget about it for a bit.
The dive bar Cosmo's will host one of the best chefs in the city through next Tuesday, Aug. 2, and that's where we start with our best foodie finds of the week.
Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar Rainbow Cat Pop-Up
Cosmo’s, 1212 Skillman St.
Tuesday, July 26 – Tuesday, Aug. 2
Cosmo’s Restaurant and Bar recently announced a new pop-up with James Beard-nominated chef Misti Norris and Colin Younce. The pair will take over Cosmo’s kitchen for a whole week for the Rainbow Cat pop-up, which is a culinary celebration of childhood foods. A previous pop-up at Midnight Rambler offered a menu of unicorn dogs, a garlic and mushroom-scented rice bun stuffed with smoked pepper sausage, spicy shiitake mayo, hot mustard and pickles. The porchetta “McMuffin” (in photo at top) is made with a housemade English muffin, porchetta, braised greens, American cheese and a fried egg.
National Chicken Wing Day, Crunch Booth
Bonchon, 4980 Belt Line Road, Addison
11 a.m. Friday, July 29
National Chicken Wing Day is this Friday, and Bonchon is celebrating with the debut of its new Crunch Booth. The booth houses a sound audiometer that records how loud a sound is made by crunching into their twice-fried wings. Those who use the booth will get $5 off their next visit. In other words, you'll be paid to make noise while eating wings.
MUTTS Tails & Tunes
2889 Cityplace West Blvd.
7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29
Speaking of dog days, MUTTS Dallas is continuing its summer series Tails & Tunes with $4 Rahr drafts and live music from Chris Raspante. The dog-friendly restaurant and venue will have other food and drinks available for purchase.
Beer Social Run and Walk
Deep Ellum Brewing Company, 2823 St. Louis St.
7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30
They say the best way to start running regularly is to make a commitment with a brewery. So, head out to Deep Ellum Brewing Company for a social run of about 3 miles Saturday morning. You can run or walk, and you'll get three draft brews and a hot breakfast after. Registration is $30 and must be done online. The event is untimed, and water will be available on the course.
Virgin Hotels Dallas x Dallas Contemporary
Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Virgin Hotels’ summer series, in partnership with Dallas Contemporary, is hosting its second program this weekend. The event starts at 11 a.m. with arts and crafts inspired by the museum’s pet adoption day, local shopping with handmade t-shirts from RIBZ clothing and Xaman Cafe coffee. Throughout the day, there will be yoga and sound baths (yes, sound baths), followed by an after-party at The Pool Club with a live DJ and drink specials.
Wok Star Chinese One-Year Anniversary
Wok Star Chinese, 8041 Walnut Hill Lane
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Wok Star Chinese is turning one this weekend, and they’re ready to celebrate. The American-style eatery rooted in Chinese cuisine will have cultural dragon and lion dances, and happy hour specials. The event is free, and there will be giveaways.
Peticolas Beer Lunch
Bluffview Growler, 3850 W. Northwest Highway, Unit 1190
12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30
For $29 per person, get four courses at Bluffview Growler, each paired with a beer from Peticolas. The first course is Texas Twinkies (brisket stuffed jalapeno) paired with Peticolas' hefeweizen, followed by a salad paired with Golden Opportunity. The third course is brisket banh mi with an English pale ale. Finish it off with peach cobbler and A Lost Epic, a Belgian tripel. It's come and go, anytime between noon and 4 p.m. Get tickets in advance.
Drag Brunch at Commons Club
The Commons Club, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31
The Commons Club’s over-the-top drag brunch series is back. Hostess Jenni P and other top Dallas Drag Queens will present brunch bites and glittered lip-syncing battles. Reservations are required, and there is a food and beverage minimum per person. Brunch is served family-style for $30 per person.
Rat Pack Wednesdays
Sfuzzi, 2401 N. Henderson Ave.
8 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Aug. 3
The born-again Italian restaurant Sfuzzi is reviving Rat Pack Wednesdays with cocktail menu specials next week. The old-school Italian weeknight staple was introduced at the original Sfuzzi location and was quite popular. They're reintroducing it next Wednesday, Aug. 3. Cocktails include items such as Express Yourself, Blind Lemon, The Good Life and the Big Dill. They'll have music from Ricki Derek with "Fly You to the Moon" serenades from the '60s.