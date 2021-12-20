Midnight Rambler to Host Chef Misti Norris for Rainbow Cat Pop-Up Tuesday Evening

This Tuesday Norris is hosting “a new and experimental concept she’s created" called Rainbow Cat, at Midnight Rambler. There aren't a lot of other details other than a five-item menu.
preordering guarantees your food. The cut-off to preorder is Monday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m.
There are seatings from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at the swank underground bar at the Joule Hotel. Use their site to choose your desired dining window. Include your phone number and they’ll contact you to reserve a table.
There are just six items on the menu: five food and one T-shirt. For the food, the unicorn dog is a garlic and mushroom scented rice buns stuffed with smoked pepper sausage, spicy shiitake mayo, hot mustard and pickles.
A porchetta “McMuffin” is made with a housemade English muffin, porchetta, braised greens, American cheese and a fried egg. There’s also pickled beets, a white bean dip and whipped milk, which is just that; whipped milk with a cinnamon crunch and sour apple.
Dallas bartender and host extraordinaire, Gabe Sanchez, will be on hand to provide cocktails.