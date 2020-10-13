 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Eat This

Florida Stone Crab Is Coming Back to Truluck’s

Taylor Adams | October 13, 2020 | 4:00am
Fresh crab clawsEXPAND
Fresh crab claws
courtesy of Truluck's
AA

This fall is different in so many ways, but one thing that’s making its usual return is Florida stone crab at Truluck’s.

It’s a long season (and we’re thankful for that) running Oct. 17 through May 2. The restaurants work exclusively with their fisheries in South Florida to capture crab in the Gulf of Mexico.

There, the crab claws are cooked, packed in ice and delivered to the restaurants in hours (market price). They’re never frozen, and you can tell by the tender texture of the meat that holds true.

Admittedly, this might be a meal that’s hard to picture for takeout — if you’re going inside, Truluck’s is following all protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Employees wear masks, and you’ll be seated at a distance from other parties. There are single-use menus, touchless payments, no cash accepted and stringent sanitation.

There's better news, though: If you’re more comfortable with takeout (who isn’t?) this year, you can get these crab claws delivered through your car window when you pull up curbside.

Truluck’s, 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). 214-220-2401. Open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

