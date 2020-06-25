Frosé the Day Away, Socially Distanced and Individually Packaged at Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall's adult sipper frosé is making the kid (and adult) in all of us happy.

Admit it: You only liked soccer as a kid because you got Capri Suns after the game. (And don't act like you didn't put the orange rind in your mouth and smile.)

I'll admit I've purchased Capri Suns post age 25, and there's nothing wrong with that, except they didn't have booze in them.

Legacy Hall fixed that.

The giant food hall with a great outdoor area, Box Garden, is giving us the frosé of our dreams for $9. It's individually packed, cold, boozy, and you can sip it in the Box Garden or in your own corner of the world ... at home.

Adult Sipper Frosé ($9): rosé wine, agave syrup, grapefruit juice, peach brandy, cinnamon



Legacy Hall (first floor Main Bar), 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Available for curbside pickup 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.