 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Legacy Hall's adult sipper frosé is making the kid (and adult) in all of us happy.EXPAND
Legacy Hall's adult sipper frosé is making the kid (and adult) in all of us happy.
Courtesy of Legacy Hall

Frosé the Day Away, Socially Distanced and Individually Packaged at Legacy Hall

Susie Oszustowicz | June 25, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Admit it: You only liked soccer as a kid because you got Capri Suns after the game. (And don't act like you didn't put the orange rind in your mouth and smile.)

I'll admit I've purchased Capri Suns post age 25, and there's nothing wrong with that, except they didn't have booze in them.

Legacy Hall fixed that.

Related Stories

The giant food hall with a great outdoor area, Box Garden, is giving us the frosé of our dreams for $9. It's individually packed, cold, boozy, and you can sip it in the Box Garden or in your own corner of the world ... at home.

Adult Sipper Frosé ($9): rosé wine, agave syrup, grapefruit juice, peach brandy, cinnamon 


Legacy Hall (first floor Main Bar), 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Available for curbside pickup 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.