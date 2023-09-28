 We Try Famous Doner Kebab Restaurant, Which Has Finally Arrived in the Dallas-Area | Dallas Observer
Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

Been looking for a new doner kebab spot? Us too. We found one not far away.
September 28, 2023
Doner wraps explode with a blend of meats, sauces and vegetables.
Doner wraps explode with a blend of meats, sauces and vegetables.
World-renowned kebab chain German Doner Kebab made its debut in North Texas recently with the opening of its Frisco branch at 12025 E. University Drive. Originally based in Berlin, the popular fast-food brand has since expanded to the UK, UAE, Sweden, Canada and the U.S., with Frisco being the newest outpost for its ultra-succulent, characteristically loaded doner kebabs.
German Doner Kebab in Frisco
The Frisco location of GDK is the largest in North America.
Anisha Holla
With a dining room that holds up to 77 guests, the Frisco spot is the largest North American location to date. Come with a few friends, large appetites and an eagerness to sample what the chain promises (via multiple signs throughout the store) are “kebabs done right.” We went in with empty stomachs and high hopes.

German Doner Kebab — called GDK by loyalists — is best known for its doner meat, which is cooked on a rotating spit before being shaved to order. The menu offers a choice of beef, chicken or a vegetarian black-bean patty alternative, which, depending on your selection, can add up to 40 grams of protein to your meal. Kebabs are held together by either a flour tortilla, sprouted seed bread or GDK’s signature waffle-pressed pita, which are lighter than your typical gyro bread.

Different dressings further enhance the fast-casual doner spot’s appeal. Choose from options like creamy garlic, tangy yogurt or signature spicy sauce, each of which comes layered between mouthfuls of doner meat. Pickled red cabbage, lettuce and chunks of tomato burst from the seams, adding to the vibrant palette of colors and flavors.
click to enlarge
The OG kebab is the chain's signature menu item, served in a waffle-pressed white bread.
Anisha Holla

For now, kebabs are the main feature of the menu, but you can also choose from a selection of fries, jalapeno poppers and spring rolls, all served piping hot out of the fryer. The chain’s specialty curry fries, dusted in a mild curry powder, are a lighter option to GDK’s loaded alternative, drizzled in thick nacho cheese and more doner meat. For a heartier meal, indulge in the Doner Krunch Burger, which comes generously stacked with doner meat, Doritos chips and cheese sauce before being sealed by fluffy burger buns.

click to enlarge
Fries are accompanied by a spread of three different dipping sauces: yogurt, garlic and spicy sauce.
Anisha Holla
The $18.99 Boss Box is a justifiable splurge for those looking to indulge. Your choice of main entree comes nested in a festive bright orange box, accompanied by your choice of drink, sides and a dipping sauce sampler. Extra toppings like jalapenos, nacho sauce and feta cheese allow for more creative (and calorie-dense) customization.

German Doner Kebab currently lacks any sweet endings, but there’s word of a dessert menu coming soon. For now, you might have to take your dessert cravings somewhere else. That is, of course, if the Boss Box didn’t steal your appetite.

12025 University Drive, Frisco. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
