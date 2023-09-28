Berlin-Based German Doner Kebab Arrives in North Texas

World-renowned kebab chain German Doner Kebab made its debut in North Texas recently with the opening of its Frisco branch at 12025 E. University Drive. Originally based in Berlin, the popular fast-food brand has since expanded to the UK, UAE, Sweden, Canada and the U.S., with Frisco being the newest outpost for its ultra-succulent, characteristically loaded doner kebabs.
German Doner Kebab — called GDK by loyalists — is best known for its doner meat, which is cooked on a rotating spit before being shaved to order. The menu offers a choice of beef, chicken or a vegetarian black-bean patty alternative, which, depending on your selection, can add up to 40 grams of protein to your meal. Kebabs are held together by either a flour tortilla, sprouted seed bread or GDK’s signature waffle-pressed pita, which are lighter than your typical gyro bread.
Different dressings further enhance the fast-casual doner spot’s appeal. Choose from options like creamy garlic, tangy yogurt or signature spicy sauce, each of which comes layered between mouthfuls of doner meat. Pickled red cabbage, lettuce and chunks of tomato burst from the seams, adding to the vibrant palette of colors and flavors.
For now, kebabs are the main feature of the menu, but you can also choose from a selection of fries, jalapeno poppers and spring rolls, all served piping hot out of the fryer. The chain’s specialty curry fries, dusted in a mild curry powder, are a lighter option to GDK’s loaded alternative, drizzled in thick nacho cheese and more doner meat. For a heartier meal, indulge in the Doner Krunch Burger, which comes generously stacked with doner meat, Doritos chips and cheese sauce before being sealed by fluffy burger buns.
German Doner Kebab currently lacks any sweet endings, but there’s word of a dessert menu coming soon. For now, you might have to take your dessert cravings somewhere else. That is, of course, if the Boss Box didn’t steal your appetite.
12025 University Drive, Frisco. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.