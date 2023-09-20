H-E-B Plans Three More North Texas Stores. Allen To Open Soon, Plus Full List of Area Stores

For years, the H-E-B stores closest to Dallas were in Burleson and Waxahachie. But since 2022, the company has inched closer to Dallas, opening stores in Plano, Frisco and McKinney. More stores, which were previously announced, include a second store in Frisco, Allen, Alliance (north of Fort Worth) and Mansfield.
The Allen store is expected to open at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4. You can get a headstart and order curbside pickup starting Oct. 2 at 1 a.m. and schedule the pickup for opening day.
H-E-B openings in North Texas have drawn lines of customers, often taking on the aura of a sporting event or rockstar- appearance. Fans dress up, bring chairs and rally. The grocer has paved its way deep into the heart of Texas by offering an elevated shopping experience supported with a superior selection of groceries, from fresh produce to prepared meals — and let's not us forget the jalapeño pimento cheese or brisket queso. In 2022 we dug into this phenomenon in Butt Why? How H-E-B Nestled Its Way Deep in the Heart of Texans.
The store in Melissa will be at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 121.
The Prosper H-E-B will be at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway.
The Rockwall store will be at the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and Interstate 30.
The existing store in Waxahachie is currently undergoing a major renovation and expansion project that is expected to be completed in 2024 (the store is open during renovations). Along with adding a new True Texas BBQ restaurant with outdoor seating, the store will expand by 22,000 square feet and get a sushi kiosk, space for cooking demonstrations, a floral market, home accessories, a grilling section and an apparel section. Watch out, Walmart.
This will make for a total of 11 H-E-B stores in North Texas, but there are still no plans for an H-E-B in Dallas. There are, however, three higher-end Central Markets.
South DallasEarlier this year, the grocer announced two Joe V's Smart Shops by H-E-B in Dallas, one just south of Interstate 30 at 5204 Buckner Blvd., which is expected to open in the spring of 2025. Another store, at U.S. Highway 67 and Wheatland Road in Oak Cliff, should open in summer 2024.
Joe V's has, per its website, an "innovated price format that delivers a uniquely curated assortment of community focused products," along with fresh produce at low prices. The store is aimed at price-conscious shoppers and has many of the amenities that lure H-E-B customers including fresh tortillas, sushi, a large organic selection and an in-store bakery.
Below is a recap of all the current and future stores in the North Texas area.
H-E-B Stores in North Texas
Now OpenWaxahachie (undergoing renovations)
Frisco
Plano
McKinney
Opening Soon (Oct. 4)
Allen
Planned for 2024
Mansfield (Spring 2024)
Alliance (Spring 2024)
Joe V's in south Dallas Wheatland Road (Summer)
Frisco (Highway 380 and FM 423, late in the year)
Planned for 2025
Joe V's in south Dallas at Buckner Boulevard (Spring)
Prosper
Melissa
Rockwall