Haraz Coffee Offers a Taste of Yemen in Plano

Haraz is the latest Yemeni coffee shop to open in North Texas.
December 29, 2023
The typical Yemeni honeycomb bread is dotted with sesame seeds and honey. Anisha Holla
It’s become difficult to keep track of all of the new Yemeni coffee shops in North Texas. Cardamom-scented lattes, colorful milk cakes and traditional honeycomb bread are just some of the things that have fueled this new trend. Named after the Yemeni region where the chain sources its beans, Michigan-based coffee shop Haraz is the newest addition to the cultural wave.

Entering Haraz offers a unique experience with its traditional Middle Eastern decoration such as geometric tiles, a brise soleil wall and Turkish coffee kettles. Soft globe lights hang over the tables. Saffron-infused lattes and cardamom-spiced chai tea complement the space. Haraz is an almost necessary addition to any Plano itinerary.
The space is cozy and refined with traditional Middle Eastern decor.
Anisha Holla

Much like the decor, drinks don’t follow the mold of the typical coffee shop menu. The selection ranges from the Rada’ai, coffee spiced with ginger and cardamom to the pistachio latte enriched with ground pistachio sauce. While macchiatos, cappuccinos and iced cold brews are menu staples, venture beyond the familiar. Enjoy a smaller 12-ounce latte for just around $6, a large for $8 or even a shareable pot suited for a table of six, priced at $25. Request a dash of "Haraz Spice," which adds a unique ending note to any of the coffee shop’s 24 customizable beverages. The menu, offering hints of Middle Eastern flavor in almost all drinks, is built for exploration.

Milk cakes come in enticing flavors and colors.
Anisha Holla

The pastry shelf is an equally irresistible feast for the eyes. The Yemeni coffee shop is perhaps best known for its milk cakes, which come in flavors like saffron, rose, pistachio and Biscoff cookie, among other daily selections. Haraz’s Turkish dump cakes, sliced into triangles and stuffed with pockets of biscuit between cake batter, also appear alongside a selection of Turkish cheesecakes, spiced with pistachio, cardamom, Biscoff cookie and other Middle Eastern flavors.

The options seem endless, with shelf space even dedicated to the social-media-trending supreme croissants: cream-filled and spiraled delights that, while not typically Middle Eastern, are popular nonetheless. Crispy, flaky, creamy and spongy textures all converge on Haraz’s diverse pastry menu, making it easy to find something suitable for every palate.
Haraz's croissant-based pastries aren't Middle Eastern, but they're certainly tasty.
Anisha Holla
If dining in, request that your pastries be warmed and linger around over a drink and traditional Middle Eastern music.

According to the website, another Haraz is scheduled to open in Irving in 2024.

Haraz, 4341 14th St., Plano. Daily, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
