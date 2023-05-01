Chai Wallah in Plano Serves 9 Different Types of Chai

click to enlarge Hot chai is accompanied by cold drinks like falooda, an ice cream-based beverage mixed with rice noodles, chia seeds and crushed nuts. Anisha Holla

The paratha roll is a flaky flatbread rolled up with your choice of savory fillings. It's served with a small side of fries.

Bright neon signs and the mugs on the wall remind you to order a glass of hot chai before you leave.

The South Asian tradition of drinking chai is one not to be taken lightly, as demonstrated well by the new Chai Wallah location in Plano. A dining space adorned with cozy velvet seats, hanging flower garlands and comfy lounge rugs invites passersby to experience for themselves the sacred chai-drinking ritual. Along with nine different varieties of chai, the new establishment offers side snacks, cold desserts and a comfortable space to hang out. Grab a hot glass of chai, a bite to snack on or even a larger meal if you’re in the mood. As the staff here might point out, there’s no one right way to experience a nice glass of chai.The appeal here begins in the tea. Chai Wallah, which translates literally to tea-seller, doesn’t fall short of the expectations set by the name. Nine different varieties of chai makes choosing a beverage a daunting task. Chai Wallah’s most popular option might be the Kashmiri chai, a recipe that borrows both ingredients and techniques from the South Asian region of Kashmir. A creamy milk-based chai is garnished with Kashmiri nuts and infused with subtle floral notes throughout. An Iranian chai made with heavy cream offers an even creamier alternative. Elaichi chai is flavored with intense hits of cardamom for an almost spicy kick at the end.It’s perhaps not a real teatime without snacks to accompany your drink. Chai Wallah sells dozens of traditional South Asian bites. Order a dish of pakoda ($6.99) for the table if you’re feeling adventurous. The Indian street delicacy is a plate of mixed-vegetable fritters fried in a light crunchy batter. Laced with different masalas, the snack offers a perfect complement to a sweet, creamy glass of chai. The paratha rolls ($9.99) are another savory option. Fillings like scrambled egg, pan-fried cottage cheese and butter chicken come rolled in a flaky South Asian bread. They’re served warm out of the oven.For those wanting to err on the safe side of culinary adventure, Chai Wallah has a lengthy Asian-American fusion menu. Familiar dishes like tacos, quesadillas and paninis are stuffed with typical South Asian fillings like paneer tikka and beef kabob. The South Asian twists on classic American cuisine is a good way to indulge in comfort food while also exploring Chai Wallah's culinary homage to South Asia.The comfort of Chai Wallah’s home-style food is accentuated by the decor. Couch pillows are arranged in a floor corner, inviting customers to lounge while they wait for or drink their chai. Leaf vines extend across the back wall of the restaurant, and a cozy red couch underneath almost begs for a photo. A chandelier made from tea mugs and a bright neon sign that reads “Chai Wallah” make it impossible to forget a glass of chai before you head out.There’s no doubt Chai Wallah has become a popular spot for locals since opening only a month ago. “Where I’m from, people really love chai,” owner Samina Qazi says, referring to her Pakistani background. “It was always a dream of mine to have a space where people can sit down, relax and enjoy a cup of their favorite chai … at any time of the day."