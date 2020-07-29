 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A new pizza option is coming to Trinity Groves.EXPAND
A new pizza option is coming to Trinity Groves.
courtesy of Holy Crust

Holy Crust to Open in Trinity Groves Next Week

Taylor Adams | July 29, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

A pizza place going with some kind of a divine theme opens Aug. 6 in Trinity Groves.

Holy Crust is Phil Romano's latest restaurant, and it's geared toward the pizza his mother used to make for him growing up — "so, exactly how he believes pizza should be," according to a release Tuesday.

This place has a different way of making pizza. They're usually made with crust, sauce, cheese and toppings baked together. Here, staff sautees toppings then places them onto the crust. Sixteen pizza options will take up the menu, along with hearty sandwiches.

"The interior is bright white, like a tunnel of light as you might imagine heaven to look," according to the release, and Italian music will take over the space while you're eating.

The restaurant will have a "pour-your-own wine" honor system: Guests choose between red, white or rosé and fill their own glasses at the table. Other options include draft beers, Italian cocktails and shots of house-made limoncello.

Toppings are sauteed before getting baked with the pizza crusts at Holy Crust.EXPAND
Toppings are sauteed before getting baked with the pizza crusts at Holy Crust.
courtesy of Holy Crust

“I’ve been eagerly waiting to unveil this concept, which is very special to me, as it honors my own mother,” Romano said in the release. “My mom’s pizza is still my favorite way to eat the dish, and I hope to convert Dallas diners to this unique and delicious version we’ll be serving at the restaurant.”

We've sent a question about why this place has such a name (it's not the first time a Trinity Groves spot had us questioning such a thing). The response we got from the representative: "The pizza is heavenly!"

If you just can't wait to verify that for yourself, go in for the soft opening starting Monday for 50% off the menu, excluding alcohol. Make a reservation for 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Aug. 3-5 by calling 469-329-0707.

Holy Crust, 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 112 (Trinity Groves). Opening Aug. 6: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

