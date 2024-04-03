 Dallas James Beard Finals Include Chefs Misti Norris, David Uygur | Dallas Observer
James Beard Finalists Include 2 Dallas Chefs and 1 Restaurant

Three locals have made it to the finals.
April 3, 2024
Chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast is a finalist for Best Chef: Texas.
Chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast is a finalist for Best Chef: Texas. Alison McLean
The annual James Beard Awards highlight some of the country's best culinary talents. Today, finalists were announced and several local chefs and one restaurant are on the list.

In January eight Dallas-area chefs and restaurants made it to the semis, which was around half the number who made it in 2023, when we had 15 semifinalists.

We're ecstatic to report that chef David Uygur at Lucia is in the finals — again — for Outstanding Chef. Lucia, a simultaneously quaint and marvelous Italian restaurant in the Bishop Arts District, has received at least five previous semifinalist nominations for best chef, and last year Uygur was a finalist in the same category.

Gemma is in the finals for Oustanding Hospitality, an award honoring restaurants that foster a strong sense of hospitality among customers and staff. The Henderson Avenue spot is owned by local husband and wife team Stephen Rogers and Allison Yoder. The space recently underwent some changes, reimagined as more of a bistro. The wine list remains stellar, and on a chilly winter night when we visited, it was like a neighborhood hearth. 

Chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast is a finalist for Best Chef: Texas. This is her sixth nomination: she was previously up for Best Chef in 2018–2020 and 2022, and Rising Star in 2016. Her culinary offerings focus on a full farm-to-fork program, whole animal and house-made pasta and charcuterie.

We have no known association with Vegas bookies, but we'd say Dallas is due. Not because of odds, but literally Uygur and Norris deserve this.

Dallas Chefs Who Didn't Advance

They're not the only Dallas chefs who have made the rounds many times. Those who didn't advance past the semifinals this year and have been previously nominated include Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José (three nominations) and Regino Rojas of Purepecha (six nominations). La Casita has been nominated the past two years and didn't advance.

The winners will be announced on June 10.

Other Texas Finalists

Texas has 11 restaurants and/or chefs in the finals. Here are other restaurants and chefs outside of North Texas:

Outstanding Restaurant:
Convenience West, Marfa
Mixtli, San Antonio

Best New Restaurant:
Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart

Outstanding Bar:
Las Ramblas, Brownsville

Others with Norris in the category of Best Chef Texas:
Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston
Christopher Cullum, Cullum's Attaboy, San Antonio
Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie's, Austin
Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission


See the full list of finalists here.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
