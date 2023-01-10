La Casita Bakeshop to Open Coffee Shop in Rowlett

We have a big crush on La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and for good reason. It brings us Julie-Andrews-singing-on-a-mountaintop euphoria. Local baker Marisca Trejo is an endearingly hard worker; she became a baker by immersing herself in the trade, often by staging — meaning she worked for free — at the now closed but once renowned Oak and with Stephen Collucci in New York City. And she's just a really nice person, as demonstrated during her appearance on the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship last fall.
Trejo's pastries are distributed to more than 100 coffee shops across North Texas through her wholesale business. If you see a tall bronzed muffin-like croissant in a display case, it's likely from La Casita.
Trejo opened her storefront in Richardson, La Casita Bakeshop, just before the pandemic. It serves as a commercial kitchen and is open only on Saturdays and Sundays for carryout. She has a thriving preorder business, a pandemic-era Band-Aid that worked out so well that she adopted it long-term. (Pro tip: Preorder to be sure you get what you want, which is a kouign amann.)
And the latest bit of news is another sweet gain: La Casita is opening a coffee shop. To be more specific, it's taking over what was The Modern Well space on Main Street in Rowlett.
Preorders will not be available at the Rowlett location; it's a more traditional stay-and-linger communal space.
La Casita Coffee shop will carry all the requisite baked goods (cruffins), including some exclusives that can't be bought anywhere else. Special menu items on Saturdays and Sundays will include delights like kouign amanns, twice-baked croissants and pastries. Plus a full menu of lattes, cortados, espressos and more.
The new spot is expected to open Jan. 21 at 3837 Main St. in Rowlett.