Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Coffee

La Casita Bakeshop to Open Coffee Shop in Rowlett

January 10, 2023 4:00AM

Loot from La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson.
Loot from La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson. Lauren Drewes Daniels
We have a big crush on La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and for good reason. It brings us Julie-Andrews-singing-on-a-mountaintop euphoria. Local baker Marisca Trejo is an endearingly hard worker; she became a baker by immersing herself in the trade, often by staging — meaning she worked for free — at the now closed but once renowned Oak and with Stephen Collucci in New York City. And she's just a really nice person, as demonstrated during her appearance on the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship last fall. 

Trejo's pastries are distributed to more than 100 coffee shops across North Texas through her wholesale business. If you see a tall bronzed muffin-like croissant in a display case, it's likely from La Casita.

Trejo opened her storefront in Richardson, La Casita Bakeshop, just before the pandemic. It serves as a commercial kitchen and is open only on Saturdays and Sundays for carryout. She has a thriving preorder business, a pandemic-era Band-Aid that worked out so well that she adopted it long-term. (Pro tip: Preorder to be sure you get what you want, which is a kouign amann.)

And the latest bit of news is another sweet gain: La Casita is opening a coffee shop. To be more specific, it's taking over what was The Modern Well space on Main Street in Rowlett.

Preorders will not be available at the Rowlett location; it's a more traditional stay-and-linger communal space.

La Casita Coffee shop will carry all the requisite baked goods (cruffins), including some exclusives that can't be bought anywhere else. Special menu items on Saturdays and Sundays will include delights like kouign amanns, twice-baked croissants and pastries. Plus a full menu of lattes, cortados, espressos and more.

The new spot is expected to open Jan. 21 at 3837 Main St. in Rowlett. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation