McKinney's White Box Roastery Fits Right In at the Cotton Mill

Inside McKinney's historic Cotton Mill, White Box Roastery serves up excellent coffee and an arguably perfect banana muffin.
July 1, 2024
White Box Roastery is located in McKinney's historic Cotton Mill Market. Danielle Beller
Built in 1910, McKinney’s Cotton Mill houses several shops and businesses and serves as an event space for weddings and other events. A century old, it's a place rich in history. Among the shops and businesses there is White Box Roastery, and one amazing gluten-free banana muffin and white apricot latte later, we’re head over heels.

Founder Denisa Laskowski moved to the U.S. from Romania and told us that she discovered her love and passion for coffee while traveling around the world. During her travels, which she said have been a significant part of her life, she came to North Texas and decided it was where White Box Roastery ought to land. She fell in love with the Cotton Mill specifically.
Little secret garden-like nooks like this are hidden around the Cotton Mill.
“The Cotton Mill is more than just a building; it’s a place that resonates with my past and my travels,” she said. “The old bricks of the Cotton Mill remind me of my travels through Europe, Chicago and New York, each brick telling a story and adding to the ambiance of the place.

“From the moment I walked through that heavy wooden door, I felt like I had stepped back in time,” she adds. “The distinct smell evokes memories of my childhood, and every time I walk down the halls I am reminded of that nostalgic feeling.”

The space inside is cozy and calm enough that it’s one of the very few places we’d actually want to take our laptop to for work. Even when the spot is busy, the overall vibe makes it so any bustle isn’t overwhelming. We can’t quite put our finger on just why the atmosphere is as soothing as it is (perhaps sorcery), and the tracklist is spot on — kudos to whoever chose it. Even after a coffee or two we could almost cozy up for a nap.
The interior is light, bright, airy and quite cozy.
We tried the white apricot latte, which was pretty incredible. We're not not fans of apricots, but marrying the flavor with coffee isn’t something we’ve ever considered. Here it's inspiring. Laskowski told us this is her favorite too, though she’s proud of all the spot’s signature drinks. If the rest of the drinks on the menu are even half as good as the white apricot latte, we'd say the pride she has in her shop's signature lattes is beyond justified.

“We are always working on curating the newest flavor and experience you otherwise would not find in any other city,” Laskowski says. “We want to keep McKinney unique.”
The signature drinks include the rightfully popular white apricot latte that we loved as well as strawberry matcha, cute lattes for kids and more.
For snacks, we ordered a gluten-free banana muffin. The barista warmed it up for us, which we appreciated, and let us tell you, never have we met such a delicious gluten-free muffin. It was as moist as could be and the banana flavor was very much there without a single hint of artificial flavors. Plus, there was a sprinkling of that crunchy, bruleed sugar on top that makes any baked good just that much better.

Along with that heavenly muffin, we grabbed an order of the lavender chia pudding made with coconut milk, topped with granola, coconut chips and a pair of lavender sprigs.
The lavender chia pudding is topped with granola made with coconut chips and a pair of lavender sprigs.
Before or after grabbing your coffee you can walk around the Cotton Mill to see all it has to offer, including various outdoor areas like small hidden gardens, art galleries, shops and an event hall. Pictures dating back to the early 1900s hang along the walls, and you can see pieces of original equipment from when the plant was still in operation and posters of the original blueprints that show what each room was back in the day.
The Cotton Mill was built in 1910 and in operation until 1969. It was purchased and restored in 1996. This is a photo of the staff in 1939.
Our overall impression is that with such an interesting and fun location, comfortable atmosphere and welcoming staff, they didn’t even need to make a great cup of coffee for us to want to go there, but they did it anyway.

“The most rewarding part of my work is seeing the joy on our customers’ faces when they take that first sip of coffee,” Laskowski said. “Knowing that we’ve kindled someone’s love and passion for coffee is incredibly fulfilling.”

White Box Roastery, 610 Elm St., No. 1340, McKinney. Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
