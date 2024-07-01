McKinney's White Box Roastery Fits Right In at the Cotton Mill

Built in 1910, McKinney’s Cotton Mill houses several shops and businesses and serves as an event space for weddings and other events. A century old, it's a place rich in history. Among the shops and businesses there is White Box Roastery, and one amazing gluten-free banana muffin and white apricot latte later, we’re head over heels.
Founder Denisa Laskowski moved to the U.S. from Romania and told us that she discovered her love and passion for coffee while traveling around the world. During her travels, which she said have been a significant part of her life, she came to North Texas and decided it was where White Box Roastery ought to land. She fell in love with the Cotton Mill specifically.
“From the moment I walked through that heavy wooden door, I felt like I had stepped back in time,” she adds. “The distinct smell evokes memories of my childhood, and every time I walk down the halls I am reminded of that nostalgic feeling.”
The space inside is cozy and calm enough that it’s one of the very few places we’d actually want to take our laptop to for work. Even when the spot is busy, the overall vibe makes it so any bustle isn’t overwhelming. We can’t quite put our finger on just why the atmosphere is as soothing as it is (perhaps sorcery), and the tracklist is spot on — kudos to whoever chose it. Even after a coffee or two we could almost cozy up for a nap.
“We are always working on curating the newest flavor and experience you otherwise would not find in any other city,” Laskowski says. “We want to keep McKinney unique.”
Along with that heavenly muffin, we grabbed an order of the lavender chia pudding made with coconut milk, topped with granola, coconut chips and a pair of lavender sprigs.
“The most rewarding part of my work is seeing the joy on our customers’ faces when they take that first sip of coffee,” Laskowski said. “Knowing that we’ve kindled someone’s love and passion for coffee is incredibly fulfilling.”
White Box Roastery, 610 Elm St., No. 1340, McKinney. Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.