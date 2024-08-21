Photos: New Eats at Dallas Cowboys Games. Wait, What's a Pizza Burger?

click to enlarge The Oops! All Berries Waffle comes with All Berry Cap'n Crunch. Legends Hospitality

click to enlarge The Fritos Sundae comes with the namesake corn chips. Legends Hospitality

A few returning fan favorites include the following:

click to enlarge The vegan chili cheese dogs at AT&T Stadium could have fooled us. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Cowboys fans shouldn’t lack good grub at games this season. Legends Hospitality, which oversees the food and beverage offering at AT&T Stadium, recently unveiled new menu items for the 2024 season. Below is a highlight reel of the new items, along with some oldies but goodies and where to find each item.— a 16-ounce Angus beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese and is available at Papa John's stands near sections 201 and 226.— a beef patty topped with a truffle aioli, Havarti cheese and arugula on a brioche bun. Find it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.— wagyu steak tips served on a roll with provolone, arugula and Dijon onions. Buy it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.— tossed in cinnamon and sugar drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Find it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.— topped with a house-made berry syrup, whipped cream and Cap’n Crunch Oops! All Berries. Get this one at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.— served on a whole-wheat bun and available at all Grab N Go locations (Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse sections 420 and 450).— seasoned ground beef with red salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo and crunchy Flamin’ Hot Fristo. Find this at the four Vaqueros Stands on the main concourse near sections 204 and 229 and in the upper concourse near sections 416 and 446.— a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup and sprinkles surrounded by Fritos for a bit of saltiness. Find this at Pepsi Fan Deck on the upper concourse and main concourse ice cream carts near sections 219 and 245.— slow-cooked beef marinated in Mexican spices with pepper jack and Oaxaca cheese, all stuffed into a large tortilla and served with the requisite birria consomme. It’s available at all al pastor carts near sections 408 and 438 in the upper concourse, and at Vaqueros stands near sections 204 and 229 in the main concourse and in sections 416 and 446 in the upper concourse.— stuffed with Cowboy Mac n Cheese, brisket, jalapeño pepper jack sausage, pico de gallo and candied jalapenos. Find it at the Papa John’s stand in sections 201 and 226 in the main concourse and 413 and 444 in the upper concourse.— made with brisket and mac and cheese and breaded with barbecue-flavored Fritos, all of which is served on a bed of macaroni and cheese and topped sour cream. Yum, maybe. This is available at the CRISP Stands in sections 218 and 243.— it's back at AT&T Stadium. These dogs will remind you of the State Fair of Texas and offer high-quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients, including grass-fed beef and unbleached and unenriched flours fried in peanut oil. They’re just damn good too. Get these dogs in the East Plaza area.Because vegans and vegetarians are football fans, too, the Cowboys also have a Plant Based Touchdown program. Vegan ultimate nachos, vegan hotdogs, chili dogs and a vegan pulled pork sandwich have all been added to the menu.A new amenity at the stadium includes in-seat delivery through the Dallas Cowboys app. Fans can also pay for items at Grab N Go locations through the Zippin app.Go Cowboys!