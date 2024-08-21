 New Stadium Food at Dallas Cowboys Games Include a Pizza Burger | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: New Eats at Dallas Cowboys Games. Wait, What's a Pizza Burger?

The Pizza Burger may be the hottest thing in AT&T Stadium this season.
August 21, 2024
The Pizza Burger can be found at Papa John's stands near sections 201 and 226.
The Pizza Burger can be found at Papa John's stands near sections 201 and 226. Lauren Drewes Daniels

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$4,600
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Cowboys fans shouldn’t lack good grub at games this season. Legends Hospitality, which oversees the food and beverage offering at AT&T Stadium, recently unveiled new menu items for the 2024 season. Below is a highlight reel of the new items, along with some oldies but goodies and where to find each item.

Pizza Burger —  a 16-ounce Angus beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese and is available at Papa John's stands near sections 201 and 226.

Wagyu Truffle Burger — a beef patty topped with a truffle aioli, Havarti cheese and arugula on a brioche bun. Find it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.

Honey Bourbon Steak Sandwich — wagyu steak tips served on a roll with provolone, arugula and Dijon onions. Buy it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.

Churro Waffle — tossed in cinnamon and sugar drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Find it at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.
click to enlarge all berry wafflees.
The Oops! All Berries Waffle comes with All Berry Cap'n Crunch.
Legends Hospitality
Oops! All Berries Waffle — topped with a house-made berry syrup, whipped cream and Cap’n Crunch Oops! All Berries. Get this one at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest concession stands.

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich — served on a whole-wheat bun and available at all Grab N Go locations (Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse sections 420 and 450).

Flamin’ Hot Fritos Tacos — seasoned ground beef with red salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo and crunchy Flamin’ Hot Fristo. Find this at the four Vaqueros Stands on the main concourse near sections 204 and 229 and in the upper concourse near sections 416 and 446.
click to enlarge
The Fritos Sundae comes with the namesake corn chips.
Legends Hospitality

Fritos Sundae — a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup and sprinkles surrounded by Fritos for a bit of saltiness. Find this at Pepsi Fan Deck on the upper concourse and main concourse ice cream carts near sections 219 and 245.

A few returning fan favorites include the following:

Birria Quesadilla — slow-cooked beef marinated in Mexican spices with pepper jack and Oaxaca cheese, all stuffed into a large tortilla and served with the requisite birria consomme. It’s available at all al pastor carts near sections 408 and 438 in the upper concourse, and at Vaqueros stands near sections 204 and 229 in the main concourse and in sections 416 and 446 in the upper concourse.

Lineman Burrito — stuffed with Cowboy Mac n Cheese, brisket, jalapeño pepper jack sausage, pico de gallo and candied jalapenos. Find it at the Papa John’s stand in sections 201 and 226 in the main concourse and 413 and 444 in the upper concourse.

Fritos Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls — made with brisket and mac and cheese and breaded with barbecue-flavored Fritos, all of which is served on a bed of macaroni and cheese and topped sour cream. Yum, maybe. This is available at the CRISP Stands in sections 218 and 243.

Corn Dog with No Name — it's back at AT&T Stadium. These dogs will remind you of the State Fair of Texas and offer high-quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients, including grass-fed beef and unbleached and unenriched flours fried in peanut oil. They’re just damn good too. Get these dogs in the East Plaza area.
click to enlarge
The vegan chili cheese dogs at AT&T Stadium could have fooled us.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Because vegans and vegetarians are football fans, too, the Cowboys also have a Plant Based Touchdown program. Vegan ultimate nachos, vegan hotdogs, chili dogs and a vegan pulled pork sandwich have all been added to the menu.

A new amenity at the stadium includes in-seat delivery through the Dallas Cowboys app. Fans can also pay for items at Grab N Go locations through the Zippin app.

Go Cowboys! 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

Breakfast

15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

By Aaren Prody and Kristina Rowe
London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Coffee

London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

By Lauren Shults
Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

Openings & Closings

Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

By Carly May Gravley
Dallas Summer Restaurant Shake-Ups: Shaq's Big Chicken and Nuri Ready to Open

Openings & Closings

Dallas Summer Restaurant Shake-Ups: Shaq's Big Chicken and Nuri Ready to Open

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation