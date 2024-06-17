First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

You don’t necessarily have to dress to the nines to dine at NINE Kitchen and Lounge — at least, that’s the vibe co-owner and NFL linebacker Matthew Judon is going for.
Readers may recognize Judon from his jersey number 9 for the New England Patriots, or number 99 for the Baltimore Ravens. But at his restaurant in Victory Park, he's working on his game in the kitchen.
Judon and his business partner, Robert Morris, opened NINE to the public on May 9. The swank restaurant is half a mile south of the American Airline Center (an easy 10-minute walk), on the edge of Victory Park. The kitchen and bar are fully staffed and the Cajun-style menu is set, but Judon said NINE will always be a work in progress, as he constantly looks to improve guests’ experience with each visit.
More importantly, the entrepreneurial duo hopes to provide a feel-good, at-home experience.
“I want it to feel like you went somewhere and you took your shoes off,” Judon says. “You feel comfortable taking your shoes off at somebody’s house, and it’s not forced. That’s kind of what I want to bring to the restaurant.”
A Cajun menu delivered by a Louisiana-born native should be a no-brainer, but Judon and Morris credit NINE'S culinary control to chef Uwaoma Ezikpe, who heads up the kitchen.
The first course of the night was the “NINE Salad,” which is a mix of greens tossed in a vinaigrette dressing with pickled banana peppers, crispy shallots, watermelon radish, avocado, squash and pickled red onions. The dish has a pretty strong “pickled” taste, so vinegar lovers, you’re in luck. While this item is entirely vegetarian, we couldn’t help but notice the slightest hint of smoky flavor, almost like bacon.
The second course of the evening was Judon’s favorite item on the menu: fried green tomatoes. Sure, Texans will deep fry just about anything, but this starter’s presentation radiates pure elegance. It is plated with an edible flower and whipped remoulade on the side with a slight pickled taste.
Lastly, we tried the Jerked New Zealand Lamb, served bone-in atop grits tossed with a light Meyer lemon gel. This dish was on the brunch menu; the lamb on the dinner menu comes over mashed potatoes. The jerk sauce pulls more vinegar than you might find in a typical Louisiana kitchen but was top-notch nonetheless.
Judon, a self-proclaimed karaoke fiend, closed out the night with a karaoke performance. Don't fret, this wasn't just a one-time show. Guests can expect a plethora of live entertainment including singing, dancing and live music.
Nine Kitchen and Lounge, 2211 N. Houston St. Tuesday – Wednesday, 4:30–10 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.