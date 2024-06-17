 NINE Kitchen and Lounge is Now Open in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

NFL linebacker Matthew Judon is getting into the Dallas restaurant game.
June 17, 2024
Bone-in pork chop atop a Meyer lemon gel at Nine.
Bone-in pork chop atop a Meyer lemon gel at Nine. Alexis Castillo
Share this:
You don’t necessarily have to dress to the nines to dine at NINE Kitchen and Lounge — at least, that’s the vibe co-owner and NFL linebacker Matthew Judon is going for.

Readers may recognize Judon from his jersey number 9 for the New England Patriots, or number 99 for the Baltimore Ravens. But at his restaurant in Victory Park, he's working on his game in the kitchen.

Judon and his business partner, Robert Morris, opened NINE to the public on May 9. The swank restaurant is half a mile south of the American Airline Center (an easy 10-minute walk), on the edge of Victory Park. The kitchen and bar are fully staffed and the Cajun-style menu is set, but Judon said NINE will always be a work in progress, as he constantly looks to improve guests’ experience with each visit.

More importantly, the entrepreneurial duo hopes to provide a feel-good, at-home experience.

“I want it to feel like you went somewhere and you took your shoes off,” Judon says. “You feel comfortable taking your shoes off at somebody’s house, and it’s not forced. That’s kind of what I want to bring to the restaurant.”

A Cajun menu delivered by a Louisiana-born native should be a no-brainer, but Judon and Morris credit NINE'S culinary control to chef Uwaoma Ezikpe, who heads up the kitchen.
click to enlarge
The bar is swank, and you'll be good to go on all your jersey number 9 trivia.
Alexis Castillo
If you find yourself on a green barstool before dinner, you may want to check out the VP Breeze, made from Hendricks gin, lemon, lavender and cucumber. No, it won’t put hair on your chest, but it is a sweet and easy-to-enjoy cocktail.

The first course of the night was the “NINE Salad,” which is a mix of greens tossed in a vinaigrette dressing with pickled banana peppers, crispy shallots, watermelon radish, avocado, squash and pickled red onions. The dish has a pretty strong “pickled” taste, so vinegar lovers, you’re in luck. While this item is entirely vegetarian, we couldn’t help but notice the slightest hint of smoky flavor, almost like bacon.

The second course of the evening was Judon’s favorite item on the menu: fried green tomatoes. Sure, Texans will deep fry just about anything, but this starter’s presentation radiates pure elegance. It is plated with an edible flower and whipped remoulade on the side with a slight pickled taste.
click to enlarge lobster mac and cheese
Classic mac and cheese with a chunk of lobster on top.
Alexis Castillo
The lobster mac and cheese is classic macaroni pasta drenched in creamy cheese sauce. Black pepper is a recurring theme here, but if traditional Cajun seafood isn’t your jam, this is a safe bet for those with a tamer palette.

click to enlarge catfish and dirty rice.
The catfish over dirty rice is a staple Creole dish.
Alexis Castillo
Next up was the catfish over dirty rice, a Creole staple. Trust us when we say there’s no need for a knife, as this tender entree cuts like butter. This was by far the spiciest item of the night, so Cajun cuisine novices may want to approach with caution.

Lastly, we tried the Jerked New Zealand Lamb, served bone-in atop grits tossed with a light Meyer lemon gel. This dish was on the brunch menu; the lamb on the dinner menu comes over mashed potatoes. The jerk sauce pulls more vinegar than you might find in a typical Louisiana kitchen but was top-notch nonetheless.

Judon, a self-proclaimed karaoke fiend, closed out the night with a karaoke performance. Don't fret, this wasn't just a one-time show. Guests can expect a plethora of live entertainment including singing, dancing and live music.

Nine Kitchen and Lounge, 2211 N. Houston St. Tuesday – Wednesday, 4:30–10 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

Food & Drink News

Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

By Danielle Beller
Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

Food & Drink News

Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation