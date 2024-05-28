 Olive Oil's Pizzeria in Richardson is a Hidden Gem | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Olive Oil’s Pizzeria in Richardson Serves Up Old-School Pie — and More

In addition to pizza, there's a Flying Pig sandwich, a foot-long monstrosity stuffed with eight meats and six vegetables.
May 28, 2024
Try Olive OIl's special pizza, topped with artichoke hearts, tomatoes and olives on a bed of special garlic sauce.
Try Olive OIl's special pizza, topped with artichoke hearts, tomatoes and olives on a bed of special garlic sauce. Anisha Holla

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$500
Share this:
Because hole-in-the-wall pizza is our favorite kind, it was only natural that we stopped by Olive Oil's Pizzeria & More — with an emphasis on "and More" — tucked away in Richardson. This takeout-only pizza spot started in Dallas in 1998 when owner Frankie Funaro began to experiment with his grandmother’s homemade pizza recipes. His passion and a solid fanbase pushed the restaurateur to open a new shop in 2006 in Richardson, where it still attracts fans 18 years later. He's since expanded to Garland and Pennsylvania.

The Richardson shop is fairly bare-bones, with just a couple of chairs for waiting and a walk-up counter. The impressive part of the place is saved for the menu.
click to enlarge
It's a hole-in-the-wall joint with a hole in the wall.
Anisha Holla
The menu, plastered across three walls, is big on variety. The almost two-dozen kinds of pizzas are a good place to start. While options like an Outrageous Cheese and Meat Monster are available, they take a backseat to the more creative selections like the Olive Oil’s Special topped with a simple garlic sauce, artichokes, tomatoes and olives. The sundried tomato pizza comes with a light pesto base topped with cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil before being baked to a golden crisp.

Beyond the flavors, the texture here is unique: it's fluffier than the standard hand-tossed crust, but not too crunchy to be considered Neapolitan. A slightly crispy outer crust breaks — almost unexpectedly — to a chewy pizza dough inside. It’s a nearly perfect preface to the gooey pizza center, loaded with Olive Oil’s signature herbed ricotta cheese. We're not too sure what to compare it to; it transcends the traditional categories of pizza crust, creating a whole new pizza category of its own.
click to enlarge
The sundried tomato pizza is topped with clumps of Olive Oil's signature herbed ricotta.
Anisha Holla
The wait is about 15 minutes if you order your pizza in-store, but the anticipation made the time pass quickly.

Olive Oil's also offers wings, breadsticks, pastas and hoagies. The Flying Pig is a foot-long monstrosity stuffed with eight meats and six vegetables. "No substitutions" in bold assures us that Olive Oil’s takes pride in its signature creation.

See? And more. It's mostly "and More." "And More" should petition for top billing.

click to enlarge
The building is hard to find at first. But trust us: the search is worth it.
Anisha Holla
But what makes the flavors and from-scratch pizza even better is the affordability of it all. The most expensive pasta dish is about $13, and pizzas are even cheaper. For less than $12 you can indulge in any of Olive Oil’s 10-inch pizzas, and even the extra-extra-extra large (yes, three extras) retails at just below $30.

Come hungry, bring a group of friends, or take some home for weeknight dinner for the whole family. And more.

Olive Oil's Pizzeria & More, 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
La Neta Is the Latest Restaurant at The Epic To Get a Revamp

Food & Drink News

La Neta Is the Latest Restaurant at The Epic To Get a Revamp

By Carly May Gravley
Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

Openings and Closings

Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

By Aaren Prody
Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

Dessert

Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

By Anisha Holla
A Dozen Essential Dallas-Area Breweries

Beer

A Dozen Essential Dallas-Area Breweries

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation