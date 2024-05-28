Olive Oil’s Pizzeria in Richardson Serves Up Old-School Pie — and More

Because hole-in-the-wall pizza is our favorite kind, it was only natural that we stopped by Olive Oil's Pizzeria & More — with an emphasis on "and More" — tucked away in Richardson. This takeout-only pizza spot started in Dallas in 1998 when owner Frankie Funaro began to experiment with his grandmother’s homemade pizza recipes. His passion and a solid fanbase pushed the restaurateur to open a new shop in 2006 in Richardson, where it still attracts fans 18 years later. He's since expanded to Garland and Pennsylvania.
The Richardson shop is fairly bare-bones, with just a couple of chairs for waiting and a walk-up counter. The impressive part of the place is saved for the menu.
Beyond the flavors, the texture here is unique: it's fluffier than the standard hand-tossed crust, but not too crunchy to be considered Neapolitan. A slightly crispy outer crust breaks — almost unexpectedly — to a chewy pizza dough inside. It’s a nearly perfect preface to the gooey pizza center, loaded with Olive Oil’s signature herbed ricotta cheese. We're not too sure what to compare it to; it transcends the traditional categories of pizza crust, creating a whole new pizza category of its own.
Olive Oil's also offers wings, breadsticks, pastas and hoagies. The Flying Pig is a foot-long monstrosity stuffed with eight meats and six vegetables. "No substitutions" in bold assures us that Olive Oil’s takes pride in its signature creation.
See? And more. It's mostly "and More." "And More" should petition for top billing.
Come hungry, bring a group of friends, or take some home for weeknight dinner for the whole family. And more.
Olive Oil's Pizzeria & More, 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.