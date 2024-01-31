 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in Dairy Queen Drug Bust Near Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

So, the Dairy Queen in Clifton is hiring ...
January 31, 2024
Duane Sorensen was one of 10 arrested in Operation Blizzard. Several of those arrested worked at and dealt drugs from the Dairy Queen in Clifton, Texas.
Duane Sorensen was one of 10 arrested in Operation Blizzard. Several of those arrested worked at and dealt drugs from the Dairy Queen in Clifton, Texas. Lauren Drewes Daniels and Clifton PD
Share this:
Driving south along Highway 6 in Clifton, Texas, you pass a Subway, a Sonic and a Dairy Queen, where until a few weeks ago, several employees allegedly sold meth in addition to Blizzards and dipped cones.

According to a press release from the Clifton Police Department, tips started coming in June 2023 that individuals were selling meth in the small town of about 3,500, about an hour and a half south of Fort Worth. Their investigation led them to the local Dairy Queen, giving rise to the name “Operation Blizzard.”

The police department set up undercover drug buys, and officers confirmed meth sales were being made at Dairy Queen and other locations around the town.

With help from the McLennan County SWAT team and two Texas game wardens, Clifton Police executed three search warrants between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26.

They arrested 10 individuals on charges including manufacturing and delivering controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in a drug-free zone, which includes proximity to a public park and preschool.

The press release clarified, "Those individuals are no longer employed there [Dairy Queen] as of this report."

“We always encourage small businesses in Clifton,” Chief of Police Chris Blanton said in the press release, “however we would encourage these types of entrepreneurs to take your criminal enterprise elsewhere.”

Dairy Queen did not respond to our request for comment. However, Facebook had a lot to say, in addition to the Clifton PD who, while not coordinating drug busts, surely dabble in stand-up comedy: 
click to enlarge Clifton Police reply to Facebook comments about the DQ drug bust.
Clifton Police Facebook
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jack Moraglia is a freelance journalist who has lived all over the DFW area. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
Contact: Jack Moraglia

Trending

Dallas Bars Feel the Chill of Winter, So Save a Bar and Go Have a Drink

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bars Feel the Chill of Winter, So Save a Bar and Go Have a Drink

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
We Also Recently Tried Halal Fusionz, the Pakistani-Mexican Spot That Keith Lee Featured

First Look

We Also Recently Tried Halal Fusionz, the Pakistani-Mexican Spot That Keith Lee Featured

By Anisha Holla
This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

First Look

This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

By Anisha Holla
Columbian Country Club Captures NYC's Golden Era in East Dallas

First Look

Columbian Country Club Captures NYC's Golden Era in East Dallas

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation