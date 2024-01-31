Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

Driving south along Highway 6 in Clifton, Texas, you pass a Subway, a Sonic and a Dairy Queen, where until a few weeks ago, several employees allegedly sold meth in addition to Blizzards and dipped cones.
According to a press release from the Clifton Police Department, tips started coming in June 2023 that individuals were selling meth in the small town of about 3,500, about an hour and a half south of Fort Worth. Their investigation led them to the local Dairy Queen, giving rise to the name “Operation Blizzard.”
The police department set up undercover drug buys, and officers confirmed meth sales were being made at Dairy Queen and other locations around the town.
With help from the McLennan County SWAT team and two Texas game wardens, Clifton Police executed three search warrants between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26.
They arrested 10 individuals on charges including manufacturing and delivering controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in a drug-free zone, which includes proximity to a public park and preschool.
The press release clarified, "Those individuals are no longer employed there [Dairy Queen] as of this report."
“We always encourage small businesses in Clifton,” Chief of Police Chris Blanton said in the press release, “however we would encourage these types of entrepreneurs to take your criminal enterprise elsewhere.”
Dairy Queen did not respond to our request for comment. However, Facebook had a lot to say, in addition to the Clifton PD who, while not coordinating drug busts, surely dabble in stand-up comedy: