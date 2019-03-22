A Dallas Restaurant Will Be Featured on ‘Shark Tank’ This Weekend

Brothers Brian (left) and Caleb Lewis, owners of Press Waffle Co., will be on ABC's "Shark Tank" this weekend.

Dallas foodies may see a couple of familiar faces on this Sunday’s episode of “Shark Tank.” Brothers and Press Waffle Co. founders Bryan and Caleb Lewis will vie for an investment deal from the five sharks on the hit ABC reality competition series.

Bryan and Caleb first auditioned to be on “Shark Tank” in January 2018, and filming took place in June.

“The process went on for quite a while,” Caleb says. “We’ve been waiting for a hopeful air date, and it’s finally here.”

Bryan first conceived the idea of Press Waffle Co. while he was travelling through Europe with the woman who would later become his wife.

“We came across this specific style of waffle called the Liege-style waffle,” Bryan says. “We came back here, and we wanted to have a waffle bar at our wedding, but we couldn’t find anyone who was making this kind of waffle. So just at home, as a hobby, I started tinkering around in the kitchen and making Liege-style waffles. After a long time, I kind of perfected the recipe.”

Bryan then decided he wanted to open a food truck with Caleb, who was initially not on board.

Press Waffle Co. at Legacy Hall specializes in Belgian Liege waffles. courtesy Bryan Lewis

“I said to him, ‘Hey, I’m gonna start a food truck,’ and he said ‘No you’re not,’” Bryan says. “Then I said ‘And you’re going to do it with me!’ and he said ‘No I’m not.’”

Bryan eventually convinced Caleb, who had just finished studying accounting at the University of Texas, to join him on opening Press Waffle Co., which first opened in the form of a food truck in 2016.

“Within 10 minutes of him deciding he was going to start a food truck, he had a menu written.” Caleb says. “It is pretty much the exact same menu you see today.”

The brothers got their start by catering events and traveling through DFW with their delicious waffle creations, including the Soulman ($10), which is a Liege-style waffle topped with fried chicken, bacon and syrup. The brothers opened Press Waffle Co.’s first permanent location in Plano’s Legacy Hall in 2017.

“We actually signed on to Legacy Hall before we even opened the food truck,” Bryan says. “We did not have a business, but Legacy Hall took a shot on us. They said, ‘We believe in you guys,’ so it’s been great to be here and to have Legacy Hall act as our launch pad.”

Although the brothers could not disclose whether they were granted an investment, they still have ambitions for total waffle domination across the country.

“Our goal is to get our waffles into as many hands as possible,” Bryan says. “Right now, we’re focusing on expansion throughout Texas and surrounding states. What’s great about this ‘Shark Tank’ airing is that it coincides with the launch of our franchise program. We are now looking for partners across the country who share our vision in wanting to make these waffles.”

Bryan and Caleb's episode of ‘Shark Tank’ airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on ABC.