Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Ramen Izakaya Akira: A Japanese Pub-Style Eatery with a Few Rules

June 14, 2022 4:00AM

Spicy chicken broth ramen
Spicy chicken broth ramen Hank Vaughn
Akira Imamura, the owner and chef of Ramen Izakaya Akira in the Castle Hills area of Lewisville, wanted to create his restaurant as an izakaya, which is a pub-like style eatery common in Japan. The website blurb states that the broth cooks for over eight hours and that the noodles are made in-house. Word of mouth, both traditional and via social media, talks very highly of this place. Always in search of great noodles and savory broth, we were anxious to finally check this place out.
click to enlarge Just some light reading to help you get settled in. - HANK VAUGHN
Just some light reading to help you get settled in.
Hank Vaughn
Now, this is a relatively small place that seats just 27, so the chef has a set of rules posted both on the website as well as prominently on the menu in an effort to … streamline the dining experience. One of the most important rules to keep in mind is that they will only seat parties of four or fewer. If there are six in your party, well, you’ll have to eat elsewhere. While we were there that evening, we saw this actually occur: a party of five came in, and it was explained to them (politely) that they could not be seated. So, keep this in mind; they’re not playing about party size.

If you can live with that rule (and the other six), you’ll be rewarded with some good eats. Appetizers include bluefin carpaccio, hamachi carpaccio, beef tataki, deep-fried gyoza and chicken karaage. Rice options include curry rice, fried chicken curry rice and a pork chashu bowl. There are also a variety of Japanese beers and iced or hot green tea.
click to enlarge Appetizers include deep-fried gyoza. - HANK VAUGHN
Appetizers include deep-fried gyoza.
Hank Vaughn
The headliner, however, is the ramen, which can be created with three different broths: pork shoyu, which is a soy sauce tonkotsu; pork shio, which is an umami tonkotsu created from vegetable and scallop extract; and chicken broth. All three of these broths, furthermore, can be ordered spicy, garlic, spicy garlic, or as is. If the math is correct, that accounts for twelve different ways one can order their ramen, and that’s before the optional additions of any of the various toppings offered such as bamboo shoots, spicy miso or bean sprouts.

We started with some gyoza and karaage. The gyoza being deep-fried instead of pan fried created an overall consistency and pleasant crunch to the chicken and pork dumplings. The chicken karaage was a revelation and just incredibly delicious. This tender and flavorful chicken was coated in potato starch and then deep-fried in oil until it was crisp and was served with some sort of aioli that went well with the chunks of chicken. We are definitely ordering this again.
click to enlarge The chicken karaage might have been the highlight of the meal. - HANK VAUGHN
The chicken karaage might have been the highlight of the meal.
Hank Vaughn
For ramen, we went with the spicy chicken broth and the spicy garlic shio broth. Both were served piping hot with a rich broth that had character and nuance. The shio broth especially was a different experience from the normal miso variety. It indeed had umami, and the scallop notes were hints and not an overpowering fishiness. Each bowl had an entire egg, not simply a half. 
click to enlarge Spicy garlic pork ramen in a delectable shio broth and whole egg. - HANK VAUGHN
Spicy garlic pork ramen in a delectable shio broth and whole egg.
Hank Vaughn
We will be back, and it is easily worth a visit to Lewisville for those jonesing for a good ramen. As long as you can abide by the seven rules, you’ll be fine.

Ramen Izakaya Akira; 2540 King Arthur Blvd, #126 (Lewisville) 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.; 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation