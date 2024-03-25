Sweet Dreams Come True at Richardson's New Speciality Dessert Shop

In the vibrant landscape of Dallas desserts, Sugar, a Middle Eastern sweet shop in Richardson, certainly lives up to its name’s promise. With a huge selection of sweet delicacies — from baklava to knafeh to over 25 different varieties of gelato — the new establishment fittingly sates the sweet tooth, even into the late hours of the night.
The shop, which has gone viral multiple times on Instagram for the regal interiors, matches the social media buzz. Bright, hexagonal lights make a fitting addition to the almost excessively large dining space, clearly crafted for large crowds, while gold wall plating and finely decorated floor tiles only add to the royal allure.
Start with any of the shop’s 15-plus varieties of baklava, ranging from the classics (stuffed with cashews, pistachios, or walnuts to the fancier Turkish varieties, layered with gelato, cheese or Oreo even cookies. For a more modern take, try the Biscoff flavor, which comes sandwiched with sugar-soaked Biscoff cookies. The name of the shop is quite fitting. Sugar is a main ingredient, indeed.
Perhaps even more interesting is the shop’s signature "cake-in-a-pot," a fluffy pound cake baked in a steel pot and drizzled in caramel, chocolate, or white chocolate, all of which hangs conveniently in containers from the ceiling. There’s an almost childlike appeal watching your dessert squirt in drizzles from the ceiling. Or have some fun at Sugar’s build-your-own frozen yogurt station, complete with Middle Eastern flavors like mastic and pistachio.
Sugar, 1403 E. Campbell Road, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, noon – midnight; Friday – Saturday, noon – 2 a.m.