Sweet Dreams Come True at Richardson's New Speciality Dessert Shop

There are more than 15 varieties of baklava here from the classics to Oreo-stuffed.
March 25, 2024
Just look at that cheese pull. Anisha Holla
In the vibrant landscape of Dallas desserts, Sugar, a Middle Eastern sweet shop in Richardson, certainly lives up to its name’s promise. With a huge selection of sweet delicacies — from baklava to knafeh to over 25 different varieties of gelato — the new establishment fittingly sates the sweet tooth, even into the late hours of the night.

The shop, which has gone viral multiple times on Instagram for the regal interiors, matches the social media buzz. Bright, hexagonal lights make a fitting addition to the almost excessively large dining space, clearly crafted for large crowds, while gold wall plating and finely decorated floor tiles only add to the royal allure.
The interior is just as intricate as the desserts.
But the opulent decor is merely a preview to the shelves at the front, brimming with intricately crafted sweets of different shapes and colors, alongside a vibrant display of over 25 different gelato flavors. Navigating the menu proves challenging for those unfamiliar with Middle Eastern desserts, but friendly staff and shelf placards offer some guidance.

Start with any of the shop’s 15-plus varieties of baklava, ranging from the classics (stuffed with cashews, pistachios, or walnuts to the fancier Turkish varieties, layered with gelato, cheese or Oreo even cookies. For a more modern take, try the Biscoff flavor, which comes sandwiched with sugar-soaked Biscoff cookies. The name of the shop is quite fitting. Sugar is a main ingredient, indeed.
The specialty Biscoff baklava comes layered with sugar-soaked Biscoff cookies.
The shop also stands out as one of the only in Dallas to offer Katayef, a classically Arabic cheese dessert coated in deep-fried pancake dough, and knafeh, a similar sweet-cheese-based dessert layered with a crunchy semolina topping. Both are served warm to the table, uncut for your cheese-pulling pleasure.

Perhaps even more interesting is the shop’s signature "cake-in-a-pot," a fluffy pound cake baked in a steel pot and drizzled in caramel, chocolate, or white chocolate, all of which hangs conveniently in containers from the ceiling. There’s an almost childlike appeal watching your dessert squirt in drizzles from the ceiling. Or have some fun at Sugar’s build-your-own frozen yogurt station, complete with Middle Eastern flavors like mastic and pistachio.
Gelato cheesecake, anyone?
End with a scoop of gelato or perhaps a specialty gelato cheesecake, a tangier version with Graham cracker crumbles. Unlimited gelato sampling is a saving grace for the indecisive, with basic flavors like chocolate and vanilla being heavily outnumbered by more adventurous selections like the litchi or the “energy gelato,” a Red-Bull-infused frozen creation. With a closing time of midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends, we predict a high demand for both caffeine and sugar.

Sugar, 1403 E. Campbell Road, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, noon – midnight; Friday – Saturday, noon – 2 a.m.
