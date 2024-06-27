 Rodeo Goat to Open in Addison This Fall | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Rodeo Goat Expanding to Addison

Rodeo Goat's over-the-top burgers are coming for you, Addison.
June 27, 2024
This Bodacious Burger will be available in Addison this fall.
This Bodacious Burger will be available in Addison this fall. Allison David
Share this:
We get used to hearing terms and don't think about what they mean. But what exactly is a rodeo goat? According to some very reliable internet sources, a goat rodeo is a proper shit show, when things go awry all you can do is sit back and watch the train derail. And, yes, there are sometimes goats in rodeos, in a kindler-gentler version of calf roping.

The true story of how the local restaurant chain originally from Fort Worth got its name is a fascinating little tale about a young man with too much time on his hands at the State Fair of Texas, beer and billy goats, which can be found on the back of Rodeo Goat's menu.

But we're not here for that. We're here for good burgers.

Rodeo Goat is a North Texas burger joint that we're quite partial to. In fact, they're on our recently updated best burgers list.

This ever-growing restaurant and bar is known for some over-the-top concoctions, all made with house-ground beef on soft spongy buns. There are several locations throughout the Dallas area and North Texas at large. Burgers here lean gluttonous: case in point, the signature Billy F Gibbons burger is topped with candied bacon, caramelized onions, Gouda, mango pico, cream cheese and (and!) Trailboss habanero salsa.

(Of note from the press release, Billy F Gibbons does not like a period after his middle initial. Take that, you arrogant periods thinking you can just spit your annoying aesthetics and grammar anywhere you want.)

This fall, Rodeo Goat is expanding to a new location at 14941 Midway Road near Belt Line Road where a Spring Creek Barbeque once lived. The 6,000-square-foot space will have a large dining room, an outdoor patio and a free-standing bar.

“Everyone was asking for a Rodeo Goat in Addison and we listened,” says Shannon Wynne, co-founder of Rodeo Goat. “The newly renovated Midway Road with a network of running trails is the perfect spot. Additionally, our Flying Saucer Beerknurds will have a new place to grab a beer.”

This new location is expected to open this fall. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak &amp; Cake

Food & Drink News

Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak & Cake

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

Restaurant Reviews

At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

Best Of Dallas

Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation