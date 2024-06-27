Rodeo Goat Expanding to Addison

We get used to hearing terms and don't think about what they mean. But what exactly is a rodeo goat? According to some very reliable internet sources, a goat rodeo is a proper shit show, when things go awry all you can do is sit back and watch the train derail. And, yes, there are sometimes goats in rodeos, in a kindler-gentler version of calf roping.
The true story of how the local restaurant chain originally from Fort Worth got its name is a fascinating little tale about a young man with too much time on his hands at the State Fair of Texas, beer and billy goats, which can be found on the back of Rodeo Goat's menu.
But we're not here for that. We're here for good burgers.
Rodeo Goat is a North Texas burger joint that we're quite partial to. In fact, they're on our recently updated best burgers list.
This ever-growing restaurant and bar is known for some over-the-top concoctions, all made with house-ground beef on soft spongy buns. There are several locations throughout the Dallas area and North Texas at large. Burgers here lean gluttonous: case in point, the signature Billy F Gibbons burger is topped with candied bacon, caramelized onions, Gouda, mango pico, cream cheese and (and!) Trailboss habanero salsa.
(Of note from the press release, Billy F Gibbons does not like a period after his middle initial. Take that, you arrogant periods thinking you can just spit your annoying aesthetics and grammar anywhere you want.)
This fall, Rodeo Goat is expanding to a new location at 14941 Midway Road near Belt Line Road where a Spring Creek Barbeque once lived. The 6,000-square-foot space will have a large dining room, an outdoor patio and a free-standing bar.
“Everyone was asking for a Rodeo Goat in Addison and we listened,” says Shannon Wynne, co-founder of Rodeo Goat. “The newly renovated Midway Road with a network of running trails is the perfect spot. Additionally, our Flying Saucer Beerknurds will have a new place to grab a beer.”
This new location is expected to open this fall.