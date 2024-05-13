 Salomay in McKinney Offers Crepes, Coffee and Wine | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A Crepe Escape in McKinney: Sweets, Coffee and Wine at Salomay

It's a trifecta of wine, coffee and crepes that honestly works any time of the day.
May 13, 2024
Crepes come folded with lots of passion and powdered sugar.
Crepes come folded with lots of passion and powdered sugar. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Appolinaire Kamdem, a native of Cameroon, moved to America in 2008, equipped with his life savings and a part-time job at a Maryland creperie. His eight years of work, a talent for crepe making and a missed flight back to Maryland pushed the young entrepreneur to open a creperie and wine shop in the ‘burbs of Dallas. It’s no surprise that Salomay crepes — now a McKinney favorite — draws crowds of hungry visitors, all seeking the signature Salomay trifecta of crepes, coffees and artisanal wines.

Bananas Foster at Salomay
Bananas Foster French toast is a solid choice.
Anisha Holla
Bright lights and black wall art give the white dining room a minimalist and inviting glow that is mirrored in the friendly service. Order from any of 11 different savory crepes, including varieties like the Mojo, filled with sauteed mushroom and cheese, and the Texas Star, with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles. Generous portions, fresh ingredients and an interesting crispy-on-the-outside texture give the crepes a unique quality we haven’t experienced at other spots. The artful presentation of colorful toppings, drizzles and platings only further elevates the dining experience.

click to enlarge
Wall art almost transports you to France.
Anisha Holla
Sweet crepes are plated no less extravagantly, dressed in rich Nutella, caramel and honey drizzle. Dive into the folds of a sweet Au Soliel crepe, layered with sliced almonds, bananas and a lavish dusting of powdered sugar. The Sugar High crepe is piled with layers of dark chocolate, nuts, fruit and honey. And the Bananas Foster is spread with a generous mixture of banana, cinnamon and caramel.

But the menu doesn’t stop with crepes. Pair your breakfast or lunch (or dinner) crepes with a glass of Salomay’s seasonally rotating wine selection, perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc or a Tempranillo, all sourced from Dallas's own Landon Winery. Extravagant French toast, all-day waffles and bagels overstuffed with cream cheese add to the diversity of the cafe-themed menu.

Find your morning pick-me-up in one of Salomay’s 40 drink selections, which include a variety of frappes, lattes and smoothies along with hot drinks. Try the Samoa latte, a coconut chocolate caramel concoction dirtied with a shot of espresso and topped with an extravagant mound of whipped cream. The Sneaker Doodle and Banana Cabana are other cleverly named drinks.

Coffee, wine and crepes never tasted this good.

Salomay Crepes, 5121 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney. Sunday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
The Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
3 New Restaurants Are Coming to The Star District This Summer

Openings and Closings

3 New Restaurants Are Coming to The Star District This Summer

By Carly May Gravley
Restaurant Review: Tatsu and the Art of Omakase

Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review: Tatsu and the Art of Omakase

By Chris Wolfgang
We Try Pickled Dr Pepper

Social Media

We Try Pickled Dr Pepper

By Jordan Maddox
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation