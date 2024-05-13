A Crepe Escape in McKinney: Sweets, Coffee and Wine at Salomay

Appolinaire Kamdem, a native of Cameroon, moved to America in 2008, equipped with his life savings and a part-time job at a Maryland creperie. His eight years of work, a talent for crepe making and a missed flight back to Maryland pushed the young entrepreneur to open a creperie and wine shop in the ‘burbs of Dallas. It’s no surprise that Salomay crepes — now a McKinney favorite — draws crowds of hungry visitors, all seeking the signature Salomay trifecta of crepes, coffees and artisanal wines.
But the menu doesn’t stop with crepes. Pair your breakfast or lunch (or dinner) crepes with a glass of Salomay’s seasonally rotating wine selection, perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc or a Tempranillo, all sourced from Dallas's own Landon Winery. Extravagant French toast, all-day waffles and bagels overstuffed with cream cheese add to the diversity of the cafe-themed menu.
Find your morning pick-me-up in one of Salomay’s 40 drink selections, which include a variety of frappes, lattes and smoothies along with hot drinks. Try the Samoa latte, a coconut chocolate caramel concoction dirtied with a shot of espresso and topped with an extravagant mound of whipped cream. The Sneaker Doodle and Banana Cabana are other cleverly named drinks.
Coffee, wine and crepes never tasted this good.
Salomay Crepes, 5121 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney. Sunday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.