A Crepe Escape in McKinney: Sweets, Coffee and Wine at Salomay

Bananas Foster French toast is a solid choice. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Wall art almost transports you to France. Anisha Holla

Appolinaire Kamdem, a native of Cameroon, moved to America in 2008, equipped with his life savings and a part-time job at a Maryland creperie. His eight years of work, a talent for crepe making and a missed flight back to Maryland pushed the young entrepreneur to open a creperie and wine shop in the ‘burbs of Dallas. It’s no surprise that Salomay crepes — now a McKinney favorite — draws crowds of hungry visitors, all seeking the signature Salomay trifecta of crepes, coffees and artisanal wines.Bright lights and black wall art give the white dining room a minimalist and inviting glow that is mirrored in the friendly service. Order from any of 11 different savory crepes, including varieties like the Mojo, filled with sauteed mushroom and cheese, and the Texas Star, with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles. Generous portions, fresh ingredients and an interesting crispy-on-the-outside texture give the crepes a unique quality we haven’t experienced at other spots. The artful presentation of colorful toppings, drizzles and platings only further elevates the dining experience.Sweet crepes are plated no less extravagantly, dressed in rich Nutella, caramel and honey drizzle. Dive into the folds of a sweet Au Soliel crepe, layered with sliced almonds, bananas and a lavish dusting of powdered sugar. The Sugar High crepe is piled with layers of dark chocolate, nuts, fruit and honey. And the Bananas Foster is spread with a generous mixture of banana, cinnamon and caramel.But the menu doesn’t stop with crepes. Pair your breakfast or lunch (or dinner) crepes with a glass of Salomay’s seasonally rotating wine selection, perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc or a Tempranillo, all sourced from Dallas's own Landon Winery. Extravagant French toast, all-day waffles and bagels overstuffed with cream cheese add to the diversity of the cafe-themed menu.Find your morning pick-me-up in one of Salomay’s 40 drink selections, which include a variety of frappes, lattes and smoothies along with hot drinks. Try the Samoa latte, a coconut chocolate caramel concoction dirtied with a shot of espresso and topped with an extravagant mound of whipped cream. The Sneaker Doodle and Banana Cabana are other cleverly named drinks.Coffee, wine and crepes never tasted this good.