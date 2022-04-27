Sandoitchi's and Goldee's Pop-Up Was Worth Every Minute in Line. Bonus: They've Announced Two More Dates

What happens when you combine the concept of Japanese sandos with award-winning Texas barbeque? Well, you get a long line, a two-hour wait, and some of the best food you can only get your hands on for just that day.
Just last week we wrote about Sandoitchi and Goldee’s announcement of a collaboration to bring a Texas twist to traditional Japanese convenience store sandwiches. Japanese wagyu ribeye and trout roe smoked by Goldee’s pitmasters then laid between two silky soft pieces of white bread was a salivating thought so we gave it try.
Goldee’s and Sandoitchi started serving at 11 a.m. until sold out, so we decided to get in line a little early. We arrived at 10:45. When we arrived at the counter to order, it was 1 p.m. So from arrival to sitting down to eat, it took close to two hours. During that time some of Goldee’s pitmasters would come outside and offer samples of the smoked pork to guests and they also had free beer and water plus restrooms
While waiting in line, the Ham and Deviled Egg Sando and the Smoked Wagyu Tartare Sando completely sold out. It wasn’t the end of the world, and what was left on the menu was still worth the wait.
At the counter inside Goldee’s, ordering was as simple as ordering at a Subway. One crew member takes your order and then you slide on down to the cashier. Items like the Smoked Shaved Ribeye Sando were prepared on the spot but other sandos like the Orange and Cream were premade and kept relatively chilled. It made for a relatively fast and smooth process once inside Goldee’s doors.
With the Wagyu Tartare sold out, we ordered the Smoked Ribeye and the Orange and Cream Sandos, plus some sides. The sides included corn mac and cheese or Japanese sweet potato fries. So of course, we got an order of both.
After the food settled and some time to think, Sandoitchi and Goldee’s menu was wonderful and deserving of the long line. Good news: they've already planned two more dates: May 2 and 3. Get your lawn chairs ready.