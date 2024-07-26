Serious Eats, of Serious Pizza, To Open at Food Hall in Grand Prairie

Serious Pizza is known in Deep Ellum as a grungy, late-night pizza spot feeding XXL slices pizza to ravenous post-concert crowds. Before the pandemic, local hospitality group Milkshake Concepts bought the spot and cleaned it up a bit, giving it an almost Gap-like sheen and clean mass appeal. Which is fine, as we type this in our classic white Gap tee.



Milkshake Concepts goes far beyond those large slices of pizza. The hospitality group is also behind Vidorra, The Finch, STIRR, Dirty Bones, Saaya and the new Papparizi Chophouse. CEO Imran Sheikh has a certain touch for flashy restaurants with panache that runs through the atmosphere and menu of all their locations.



The Dallas-based group has also expanded to EpicCentral in Grand Prarie on State Highway 161, a large entertainment complex with a whole bunch of doinking — and by that, we mean pickleball. Get your head outta the gutter. Today, Milkshake has announced a new food hall at the complex called Serious Eats, a "micro-food hall" with a trifecta of fare including their namesake milkshakes, pizza and sliders. Milkshake already has a Vidorra and Finch location at EpicCentral.



The family-friendly spot will also have a full bar and a stage for live music, watch parties and trivia nights. A large lawn will be good for all sorts of hoopla like picnics and a "Vegas-still Illuvia fountain show every evening." Sheikh and company always go big or go home. Bank on that.



Kiosk Service One new feature introduced here is a self-service kiosk where guests can order from all three places at once, which will allow for fully customizable orders. Get your pizza and milkshake all at one spot and order them however you like.



Honestly, we're excited Milkshake Concepts is leaning into its name here. Get over-the-top concoctions like It's Your Birthday with vanilla ice cream, cake pieces, sprinkles, an icing rim with more sprinkles, a whole Funfetti cake slice. While the kids choke that down, parents can get Gene Wilder (the name of a shake and, we vote, a new verb also) with a Dr. Frankenstien, a mix of chocolate ice cream and hazelnut liqueur.



This new food hall is expected to open in all its shimmering glory on Aug. 2 and will be open Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight, and Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.