 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Heads up, Greenville: Shake Shack is coming.
Heads up, Greenville: Shake Shack is coming.
Kathy Tran

Dallas Gets Yet Another Shake Shack, This One Off Greenville Avenue

Beth Rankin | May 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We've got so many Shake Shacks in DFW now, it's hard to imagine there was ever a time when Dallasites were willing to wait in lengthy lines just for a taste of the Danny Meyer burger franchise — six years ago, we were foaming at the mouth at the mere idea of one opening three hours away in Austin. Now, we've got one more: Shake Shack opens a new location on Monday, May 27 at 5500 Greenville Ave. in the Old Town Shopping Center.

This new 2,929-square-foot location will have an outdoor patio, of course, along with a mural by the artist Mr. Kiji. In keeping with Shake Shack's "commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Old Town Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council," according to a press release.

As with all of Shake Shack's other locations, there will be a menu of site-specific frozen custard "concretes" made with local ingredients like Emporium Pies. There will also be a Texas-specific burger, the Link Burger, topped with griddled Pecan Lodge jalapeno-cheese sausage. You can also expect the same standard menu of "100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more," according to the release.

Related Stories

On the beer menu, expect local brews from Community Beer Co., Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Four Corners Brewing Co. and red and white wines made for Shake Shack by the Gotham Project.

Since opening its first DFW location in Uptown in 2016, Shake Shack opened other locations around North Texas in Preston Royal, Plano, Southlake and Las Colinas. This is Shake Shack's third Dallas-specific location and its sixth DFW store.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >