Dallas Gets Yet Another Shake Shack, This One Off Greenville Avenue

We've got so many Shake Shacks in DFW now, it's hard to imagine there was ever a time when Dallasites were willing to wait in lengthy lines just for a taste of the Danny Meyer burger franchise — six years ago, we were foaming at the mouth at the mere idea of one opening three hours away in Austin. Now, we've got one more: Shake Shack opens a new location on Monday, May 27 at 5500 Greenville Ave. in the Old Town Shopping Center.

This new 2,929-square-foot location will have an outdoor patio, of course, along with a mural by the artist Mr. Kiji. In keeping with Shake Shack's "commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Old Town Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council," according to a press release.

As with all of Shake Shack's other locations, there will be a menu of site-specific frozen custard "concretes" made with local ingredients like Emporium Pies. There will also be a Texas-specific burger, the Link Burger, topped with griddled Pecan Lodge jalapeno-cheese sausage. You can also expect the same standard menu of "100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more," according to the release.

On the beer menu, expect local brews from Community Beer Co., Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Four Corners Brewing Co. and red and white wines made for Shake Shack by the Gotham Project.

Since opening its first DFW location in Uptown in 2016, Shake Shack opened other locations around North Texas in Preston Royal, Plano, Southlake and Las Colinas. This is Shake Shack's third Dallas-specific location and its sixth DFW store.