Spring Openings: Tina's Continental and Leela's Wine Bar

UNCO Management (formerly 8020 Hospitality), a local Dallas group that owns favorites like HG Sply Co. and HERO, has opened a retro-inspired martini bar, Tina’s Continental, and a third location of Leela’s Pizza & Wine.
Tina’s Continental
3309 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)Located in the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum, Tina’s Continental offers a cozy 800-square-foot space for sipping on cold cocktails in an atmosphere inspired by the Lincoln Continental Mark V.
With seating for 43 guests, the dimly lit Tina’s is meant to be a walkable destination for those in far east Deep Ellum and those working in the historic Continental Gin Building.
Just like the purchase of a Lincoln Continental Mark V, Tina's martini menu is separated into two sections: the Custom Build, where guests can select the ingredients to create a their own martini, or The Designer Series, which includes six martinis to choose from.
Ever had a cocktail served at 15 degrees? The martini bar offers classic cocktails like a Vesper Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned and Negroni straight from the freezer, ice cold and super fast. Guests can also order signature cocktails, beer and wine.
Other cocktails include The Moody Bleu, a bleu cheese-washed vodka with dry vermouth and olive brine. The Appletini is a Granny Smith-infused vodka composed of apple brandy, lemon, apple cordial and housemade grenadine. The Grasshopper is made citrus infused vodka with Cointreau, cranberry and lime. And the Guavatina is a gin-based cocktail with guava and pineapple flavors.
Tina’s Continental joins Fiction Coffee and Tatsu as the third in a series of hospitality spaces in the revitalized Continental Gin Building. A fourth tenant will be a steakhouse from UNCO Hospitality meant to go hand-in-hand with Tina’s.
Tina's Continental is open Tuesday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday.
Leela’s Pizza & Wine
2355 Olive St. (Uptown)
Leela’s has opened its third location in Uptown at 2355 Olive Street; the original is on Lower Greenville and there's another in Trophy Club. This newest space, designed by local firm Jones Baker, takes on a minimalist approach with plants, warm woods and bass-heavy sounds that create a low-vibe atmosphere.
Leela's is committed to offering a more sustainable model of wine service with 16 wines, all on tap. Customers can receive 6- or 9-ounce pours, or purchase by the bottle. Wine selections are from around the globe including a rosé from France, white wine from New Zealand and reds from California.
The Roman Tonda-style pizza here was inspired by a pizza joint in Manhattan and further emulates the restaurant's minimalist approach. The super thin crust was created by Lee Hunziger, a well-known pizza consultant. The thin crust is said to be strong enough to hold the perfect amount of toppings upright.
Leela's mushroom pizza is made with a bechamel sauce, house cheese blend, mushroom medley and white truffle oil. A supreme pizza has marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, mushrooms and roasted red peppers.
The menu also offers salads like the California Ranch, a combination of romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, black pepper and Parmesan.
Leela’s also offers Champagne and signature cocktails.
Leela's is open Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday.