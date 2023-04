Spring Openings: Tina's Continental and Leela's Wine Bar

Tina’s Continental

3309 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

click to enlarge A new Leela's Wine and Pizza Bar in Uptown takes a minimalist approach. Kathy Tran

Leela’s Pizza & Wine

2355 Olive St. (Uptown)



A martini cocktail lounge and a pizza and wine spot add to Dallas' ever-growing swank hospitality scene.UNCO Management (formerly 8020 Hospitality), a local Dallas group that owns favorites like HG Sply Co. and HERO, has opened a retro-inspired martini bar, Tina’s Continental, and a third location of Leela’s Pizza & Wine.Located in the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum, Tina’s Continental offers a cozy 800-square-foot space for sipping on cold cocktails in an atmosphere inspired by the Lincoln Continental Mark V.With seating for 43 guests, the dimly lit Tina’s is meant to be a walkable destination for those in far east Deep Ellum and those working in the historic Continental Gin Building.Just like the purchase of a Lincoln Continental Mark V, Tina's martini menu is separated into two sections: the Custom Build, where guests can select the ingredients to create a their own martini, or The Designer Series, which includes six martinis to choose from.Ever had a cocktail served at 15 degrees? The martini bar offers classic cocktails like a Vesper Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned and Negroni straight from the freezer, ice cold and super fast. Guests can also order signature cocktails, beer and wine.Other cocktails include The Moody Bleu, a bleu cheese-washed vodka with dry vermouth and olive brine. The Appletini is a Granny Smith-infused vodka composed of apple brandy, lemon, apple cordial and housemade grenadine. The Grasshopper is made citrus infused vodka with Cointreau, cranberry and lime. And the Guavatina is a gin-based cocktail with guava and pineapple flavors.Tina’s Continental joins Fiction Coffee and Tatsu as the third in a series of hospitality spaces in the revitalized Continental Gin Building. A fourth tenant will be a steakhouse from UNCO Hospitality meant to go hand-in-hand with Tina’s. Leela’s has opened its third location in Uptown at 2355 Olive Street; the original is on Lower Greenville and there's another in Trophy Club. This newest space, designed by local firm Jones Baker, takes on a minimalist approach with plants, warm woods and bass-heavy sounds that create a low-vibe atmosphere.Leela's is committed to offering a more sustainable model of wine service with 16 wines, all on tap. Customers can receive 6- or 9-ounce pours, or purchase by the bottle. Wine selections are from around the globe including a rosé from France, white wine from New Zealand and reds from California.The Roman Tonda-style pizza here was inspired by a pizza joint in Manhattan and further emulates the restaurant's minimalist approach. The super thin crust was created by Lee Hunziger, a well-known pizza consultant. The thin crust is said to be strong enough to hold the perfect amount of toppings upright.Leela's mushroom pizza is made with a bechamel sauce, house cheese blend, mushroom medley and white truffle oil. A supreme pizza has marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, mushrooms and roasted red peppers.The menu also offers salads like the California Ranch, a combination of romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, black pepper and Parmesan.Leela’s also offers Champagne and signature cocktails.