Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Swig's 'Dirty Soda' Concept Will Debut in Texas this May

April 13, 2022 4:00AM

Feels like Sonic might have a new competitor.
Feels like Sonic might have a new competitor. Photo courtesy of Swig
Texans can look forward to a twist in their fountain drinks with the arrival of Utah-based soda shop Swig in Fairview on May 6.

Swig is known throughout the Mountain West as a one-of-a-kind customizable drink spot centered on its signature “dirty sodas,” basically alcohol-free mocktails mixing soda, fruit juice and other flavors. Customers can choose between menu options like a Dirty Dr Pepper or Watermelon Sugar or design their own sodas.

Prices are reasonable, with 16-ounce sodas like Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc. costing around $1.65. On top of that, for $2.20, customers can get a 44-ounce soda and an appropriate-sized pepper tumbler cup for an additional $35.

In addition to sodas, Swig offers energy drinks, called Refreshers and Revivers, boba teas and treats including cookies and pretzel bites.
click to enlarge Swig will open its first North Texas location in Fairview. - SWIG
Swig will open its first North Texas location in Fairview.
Swig
“At Swig, we strive to be the best part of someone’s day by offering a warm, friendly smile while serving the best-tasting drinks and treats in a fast-moving drive-thru line,” said Swig founder Nicole Tanner, in a press release.

Swig originated in 2010 in Saint George, Utah, where Tanner dreamed up the concept with her husband. The chain recently exploded in popularity on TikTok, with plenty of TikTokers seemingly excited to try Swig’s “dirty soda” drinks.

Beyond its Tiktok popularity, Swig is extremely popular in Utah thanks to the states massive Mormon population. As reported by The New York Times, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' prohibition of tea, coffee and alcohol makes drinks at Swig an alternative.

Still, Swig has cross-cultural appeal, and as the Fairview location will be Swig’s 39th location. Others are in Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma. Tanner told The New York Times she hopes to have more than 200 locations across the U.S.

Swig is recruiting employees for its new location at 371 Southwind Lane in Fairview Town Center. They'll need around 40 workers.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation