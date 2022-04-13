Swig's 'Dirty Soda' Concept Will Debut in Texas this May

Texans can look forward to a twist in their fountain drinks with the arrival of Utah-based soda shop Swig in Fairview on May 6.
Swig is known throughout the Mountain West as a one-of-a-kind customizable drink spot centered on its signature “dirty sodas,” basically alcohol-free mocktails mixing soda, fruit juice and other flavors. Customers can choose between menu options like a Dirty Dr Pepper or Watermelon Sugar or design their own sodas.
Prices are reasonable, with 16-ounce sodas like Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc. costing around $1.65. On top of that, for $2.20, customers can get a 44-ounce soda and an appropriate-sized pepper tumbler cup for an additional $35.
In addition to sodas, Swig offers energy drinks, called Refreshers and Revivers, boba teas and treats including cookies and pretzel bites.
Swig originated in 2010 in Saint George, Utah, where Tanner dreamed up the concept with her husband. The chain recently exploded in popularity on TikTok, with plenty of TikTokers seemingly excited to try Swig’s “dirty soda” drinks.
Beyond its Tiktok popularity, Swig is extremely popular in Utah thanks to the states massive Mormon population. As reported by The New York Times, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' prohibition of tea, coffee and alcohol makes drinks at Swig an alternative.
Still, Swig has cross-cultural appeal, and as the Fairview location will be Swig’s 39th location. Others are in Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma. Tanner told The New York Times she hopes to have more than 200 locations across the U.S.
Swig is recruiting employees for its new location at 371 Southwind Lane in Fairview Town Center. They'll need around 40 workers.