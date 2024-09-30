Addison's Taste of Chicago To Close Soon, Hopes To Relocate

Taste of Chicago, a Chi-town-style pizza and sandwich shop that's served Addison for over a decade, is closing its doors at the end of October.
General manager Suzana Aljic says the decision was a result of the building having been sold to an apartment developer, forcing the shop to vacate the location.
The future of the restaurant is uncertain, since the closure was unexpected, and finding a replacement by the end of next month is challenging with so little time. The last day of business is Sunday, Oct. 27. Updates on a potential relocation will be posted on their website and Instagram account.
As bittersweet as the closure is for them, they want their loyal customers to send them off with good wishes, so Oct. 1–27, a limited menu will highlight the most popular dishes.
"This will be a time for us to reflect on the wonderful experiences we've shared with our customers, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for one last meal at our current location," says Aljic.
Taste of Chicago has provided authentic Chi-town flavors to Dallas since opening in 2013, serving deep-dish pizza, Italian beef and classic Chicago dogs on Midway Road, south of Belt Line, in Addison.
Diners new to the art of deep dish and Chicago natives looking for a slice of home have raved about the pizza here. The toasted ravioli, tavern-style pizzas and array of appetizers were also particularly appreciated by customers over the years.
Dallas doesn't give Chicago-style pizza its flowers nearly as much as it deserves, so we hope ToC finds a new long-term home and continues to serve the North Dallas communities.
Taste of Chicago isn't the only business forced to close following the sale of the building. Vinetti's, an upscale dining and nightlife venue, is in the same building, along with some studios. All will shutter at the end of October with uncertain futures.