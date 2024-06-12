 Texas Favorite Dr Pepper is No. 2 Soda in America | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dr Pepper Eyes World Dominance, Passes Pepsi as No. 2 Soda

Congrats, Texas. Dr Pepper is moving up in the world.
June 12, 2024
Dr Pepper appears to have surpassed Pepsi in the cola wars.
Dr Pepper appears to have surpassed Pepsi in the cola wars. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Coke or Pepsi? No.

Coke or Dr Pepper? Yes.

Soda brands across the U.S. have competed for the carbonated spotlight for more than a century. Coke remains supreme, both in the U.S. and worldwide, but last year, Dr Pepper retained 8.34% of the soda market while Pepsi fell just behind at 8.31%, according to Beverage Digest's data.

In 2004, Dr Pepper was tied with Sprite at No. 5 but has slowly climbed the ladder over the last decade and surpassed both Mountain Dew and Diet Coke.

The rise of the brand can obviously be attributed to us Texans carrying the soda on our backs for generations. We can all pat ourselves on the back for that one, but there's no question that effective marketing and social media fads helped Dr Pepper finally move past Pepsi.

Last month, Mississippi Memaw baffled TikTok by ordering a Dr Pepper with pickles, which we tried also. You'd think this would be the time bullying would be considered OK; however, even with over five million views on the platform, the responses are shockingly positive.

Some users praised her and claimed they "found their people". Others suggested other dill-infused combinations like pickles and Kool-Aid, peanuts and Coke and even a drink made of every fountain drink.

For the summer, Dr Pepper introduced Creamy Coconut, which was another hit, obviously due to its compatibility with rum. It's likely a play on the dirty Dr Pepper trend that has people mixing half and half, coconut syrup and Dr Pepper together.

It seems Dr Pepper is playing into the interests and trends of Gen Z and Millennials, who create the pulse of what's hot and what's not. And what's hot? New and fun drinks. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

Food & Drink News

Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

By Danielle Beller
Khroma Coffee: A Hidden Dallas Cafe Serving Caffeine with a Side of The Matrix

Coffee

Khroma Coffee: A Hidden Dallas Cafe Serving Caffeine with a Side of The Matrix

By Theressa Velazquez
The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

Food & Drink News

The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

By Aaren Prody
A.D. Franks Holy Smoke BBQ Delivers a Top-Shelf, Small-Town Dining Experience in Ovilla

BBQ

A.D. Franks Holy Smoke BBQ Delivers a Top-Shelf, Small-Town Dining Experience in Ovilla

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation