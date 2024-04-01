GuachiMonton, an Orange-Liqueur Anejo Tequila, Drops in Texas in Time for Summer

West of Guadalajara, Mexico, is a town called Tequila, where you can imagine what the main export is. On weekends, Jose Cuervo runs a tequila train from Guadalajara, ferrying passengers and mariachi bands to tours and tastings. Rookies famously drink too much on the way out, blowing the rest of the day. But we're no rookies around here. We know the delight of a nice slow sipper.
Around this region, which extends from Tequila Mountain, agave plants grow everywhere. Any patch of land that can hold a piña gets one: the side of the road, ditches and even patches of dirt outside gas stations. The volcano-enriched soil, elevation and climate create ideal growing conditions for the blue agave, and much of the economy in the area is based around it.
But gather 'round for a tale of a new tequila parading like a smooth-sipping whiskey.
GuachiMonton is a new expression from the brand 1800 Tequila. All the agaves for this particular blend are harvested at six to eight years of maturity, in a single-estate lowland of Tequila Valley. The agaves are roasted in masonry ovens, same as they have been for hundreds of years. This particular variation is twice-distilled and aged for 12 months in American and French oak barrels, which are then married together and finished in orange liqueur casks.
That's a lot of snoozing for a tequila, which makes this anejo so special. It's certainly not your grandpa's tequila to slam with a wedge of salt and a lick of lime.
The name of this particular expression, GuachiMonton, is inspired by Los Guachimontones, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tequila Valley with circular pyramids, where people of the Teuchitlan culture gathered for ceremonial rituals. The design of the tequila bottles resembles the pyramids, and the orange liqueur notes are a tribute to the orange trees surrounding Los Guachimontones.
A trip to see it all is highly recommended, but pace yourself on the Jose Cuervo Express.
In the meantime, GuachiMonton drops in Texas and California today — no April Fool's joke. The suggested retail for a 750-milliliter bottle is around $160. It can be found where 1800 is sold, which is just about every full bar in the city and most liquor stores. Look for a store (to buy) or bar (to drink) near you using the 1800 website.