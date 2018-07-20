The Sunday-Only Chicken Sandwich at The Grape Should Be a Dallas Landmark

So you’re here for the cheeseburger. You’re not alone at Greenville’s long-running bistro, and you haven’t been for years. Look around, and you’ll see and hear Grape patrons whispering about the burger across their tables. It’ll be something like “This burger won a bunch of awards.” (In 2009, it was crowned best Texas burger by Texas Monthly, which has had a long-tail effect since the issue emerged.) That’s true. It’s one of the best damn cheeseburgers around. It was then, and it is now.

Two orders of the Sunday-Monday only burger arrive at our table, each with bacon, crispy enough to shatter in a stiff breeze, crisscrossing heavily melted white cheddar. The center of the patties are a rosy horizon, blackened crust with a pinkish interior. It’s as the meat lords intended.

That’s when the fried chicken sandwich shows up in your mind, eclipsing the lobe of the brain that controls hunger as large and looming as the alien ship in Independence Day. Merely “decent” fried chicken sandwiches spark cravings that last about as long as a struck match. The best ones strike a fire that seethes and blisters in your brain until you’ve broken into sweats, a tugging and urging from deep in your bones to immediately run from where you are and find the one, true fried chicken sandwich.