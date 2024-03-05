 We Visit Steakyard, Home to Dallas’s Most Affordable Steak | Dallas Observer
We Visit Steakyard, Home to Dallas’ Most Affordable Steak

Steakyard — a new Dallas dining spot that opened a few months ago — is delivering on its promise of affordable, yet tasty steaks.
March 5, 2024
Affordable steak never looked so good.
Husband-and-wife Evandro Caregnato and Dede Mallmann — owners of bottomless pizza spot Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine — are now venturing into the world of steak, with the opening of Steakyard in Northeast Dallas. Since its debut two months ago, the spot has attracted impressive local attention for its flavorful peppercorn sauce, juicy ribeye steak and Brazilian-inspired appetizers — all of which you can enjoy for under $50 total.

When asked about the new concept, Chef Evandro points fondly to the couple’s Brazilian heritage. “Being Brazilian, I’ve worked with meat and steak my whole life,” he tells us. “We loved making pizza, too, of course, but I wanted to start working with more meat again.”

The couple’s passion for the meat-centric world of Brazilian food led them to the creation of Steakyard, an affordable steakhouse that the owners say makes the world of steak more accessible to everyone.

“We used to travel a lot in Paris,” Caregnato tells us. “There, every other store sells steak frites. It’s a simple, comforting, and above all affordable alternative to your normal $100 steak,” he says. “That’s what pushed us to open a similar steak frites place here, in Dallas. It’s still great food, but affordable.”

The menu models that of a typical steakhouse, with hints of Brazilian influence. Start with an order of the rainbow ceviche, a Steakyard specialty with a variety of seafoods garnished with avocado and a tangy citrus ponzu sauce. The tartare, meatballs and burrata are other shareable standouts, all of which come in under $17.
Appetizers are light and refreshing. And affordable.
But what sets Steakyard apart is that affordability continues with the entrees. Frites here come in different tiers, ranging from the bistro steak ($26) to the higher-grade ribeye, a juicy and locally sourced option that boasts an almost buttery texture ($36). A must-try is the side of peppercorn sauce that comes with all steak entrees, which has piqued the attention of local diners (and Google reviewers) for its creamy, yet bold flavor profile: a worthy complement to a meaty steak.

Other entrees like the classic vodka sauce pasta and lobster risotto are good white-meat alternatives, but took a backseat in our book to Steakyard’s specialty desserts. The Texas pecan pie is an ethereal balance between gooey filling and flaky crust, while the ice cream macaron sandwich, a bright-blue macaron that’s filled with rainbow cereal and milk-flavored ice cream, brings with it almost instant childhood nostalgia. Desserts go for $11 maximum, a fairly low price compared to the average steakhouse dessert. If we were just a little hungrier, a second round of dessert might have been in the cards.
If you can't settle on a dessert, order one of each.
With steakhouse prices this low, it’s no surprise that the dining room remains full, even two months in.

“At the beginning it was scary because it was a new concept to us,” chef Caregnato tells us. “It’s not too similar to pizza.”

But the Sunday dinner crowd demonstrates a warm reception from locals. “This is something you can eat two to three times a week without breaking the bank,” the chef points out. “People really seem to love the concept.”

We’re not sure if two or three times per week would be the most economic choice. But it’s certainly an appealing one. Flavorful steak, big portions and affordable price points might just bring us back sooner than we expect.

Steakyard, 6726 Shady Brook Lane. Sunday – Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 4:30–10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
