Drink Up, Barbie and Ken, The Whippersnapper's Barbie Pop-up Opens Aug. 10

The Whip in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood loves to change themes. On Aug. 10 the bar will transform into a Barbie Dreamland.
July 28, 2023
Scenes from another Barbie Land pop-up in Dallas.
Scenes from another Barbie Land pop-up in Dallas. Carly May Gravley
Love Barbie but feel weird going to a movie made for young girls? Well, guess what, creeper, we've got a deal for you.

The bar The Whippersnapper (or The Whip, for the locals) in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood is known for its creative pop-ups that last for a month or longer. Previous themes have included The Office, The Simpsons and Austin Powers. And the bar goes all in: the space, art, food, drinks and the staff are all committed. Every inch of space is dedicated to the pop-up theme, all in a bar setting.

Recently The Whip announced its next immersive pop-up based on the recent movie release, Barbie. The outside of the bar will be transformed into an entire real-life rendition of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse. There will even be an on-theme Corvette bed, plus an accessory wall inside.

The food menu will be tweaked to include a Barbie's Burger and Teresa's Tenders. Sip on cocktails like Life in Plastic and He's Just Ken. If you want to skip the lines in true Barbie and Ken fashion, booths are available to reserve by emailing [email protected].

All of you perfect Barbies and Kens of Dallas will have a chance to experience this pop-up from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30.

As always guests are certainly invited to dress up in Barbie and Ken fashion. We do have one request though. You know that one sibling, cousin or friend who often had their own interpretations of what Barbie should look like? Maybe a nice buzz cut, cut-up clothes, then at some point the doll was decapitated, and left in a mud pile in the backyard? We're sad that Barbie hasn't had her story told yet, which is actually the real story we need to hear. What's her existential crisis been like? So, if you decide to go, we hope all Barbies are represented here. Be your true Barbie self.

The pop-up is 21 and up only and is free to get in.

The Whippersnapper, 1806 McMillan Ave. Wednesday - Saturday, 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
