This Weekend In Dallas: Blues, Bandits & BBQ and a Korean Food Fest

White Rock Coffee is celebrating its new location with a latte art throw-down. Compete for the first prize of $100 in cash, second place for $75 and first place in the aroma test for $50.

What: Grand Opening Throwdown

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8

Where: White Rock Coffee, 5930 Royal Lane in Dallas (Preston Hollow)

Tickets: Free

***

Blues, Bandits & BBQ will celebrate Oak Cliff’s blues history while crowning the best barbecue champions in town. On Friday night, meat cookers will arrive and set up for cooking — this is open to the public. On Saturday, the music comes back, the food’s ready for tasting and the beer starts flowing. Various ticket prices get you general admission with tastings, T-shirts or family packs.

What: Blues, Bandits and BBQ

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Where: Kidd Springs Park, 1003 Cedar Hill Ave. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $25-$100

***

The Korean Society of Dallas hosts its annual Korean Festival of Dallas this weekend, highlighting Korean culture through food, art and entertainment. And it's free.

What: Korean Festival of Dallas

When: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Where: Carrollton Asian Town Plaza, 2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

***

Four Dallas Fire Department teams are competing to earn the title of Chili Cook-Off Champion, and you’re invited to cast the votes. Tickets include two beers and four chili samples. $5 from every ticket sold goes to Local 58, the fallen DFD officer fund.

What: Fourth Annual Chili Cook-Off

When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11

Where: Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St. (Lowest Greenville)

Tickets: $25 at the door

***

This Sunday, you can learn more about Oaxaca, Mexico, and its food, coffee and spirits. At Houndstooth's Coffee in Good Spirits from Oaxaca, you taste three different coffees from Oaxaca with Jonathan Aldrich, roast master of Tweed Coffee, and enjoy two cocktails by Jettison. Snacks from Tacodeli will feature Oaxacan produce.

What: Coffee in Good Spirits from Oaxaca

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11

Where: Jettison, 1878 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas)

Tickets: $40