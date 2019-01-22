 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
4
Waffle aficionados, now's your chance to get a deal on tickets to the Morning After.
Waffle aficionados, now's your chance to get a deal on tickets to the Morning After.
Melissa Hennings

Check Out the Final Lineup for the Morning After Brunch Fest

Beth Rankin | January 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We all know that Dallas loves brunch — but did you know that Dallas has its own dedicated brunch festival? The Morning After, a Dallas Observer brunch event, takes over Dallas Farmers Market from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and this year's lineup is the best yet. Take a look at the final roster of Dallas restaurants that will be serving up endless brunch bites for attendees:

AllGood Café
Arepa TX
Barley & Board
City Council
Cook Hall at W Dallas
Dallas Mozzarella Co.
Dandelion Cheesecakes
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
Empire Baking
Fresh Art Foodie
Frutiland Gourmet
Full Circle Tavern
Gather Kitchen
Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos
Hide
House of Blues
Jake's
Jenevein's
Kozy
Local Tap & Table
Lucky's
Meso Maya
Mot Hai Ba (VIP)
Mr. Bagelman
Philly Pretzel Factory
Streets Fine Chicken (VIP)
Start
Taqueria Taxco
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

Continue Reading

Related Stories

A $40 general admission ticket gets you access to the event along with unlimited dish samples, brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at on-site bars. A $70 VIP ticket gets you into the event 30 minutes early, a welcome drink, six drink tickets and access to the VIP area, where you'll get special access to VIP eats from Mot Hai Ba and Streets Fine Chicken. Prices will increase as the event draws near — and VIP tickets are running dangerously low — so grab tickets soon.

If you're looking for tickets but are on a budget, check out the Brunch Squad 4 Pack — you and three friends can nab GA tickets for just $28.75 each, saving your crew $45 on all four tickets. The Brunch Squad tickets are first come, first served, so grab a four-pack before they run out. Check out the Morning After's website for more info. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: