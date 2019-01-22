Check Out the Final Lineup for the Morning After Brunch Fest

We all know that Dallas loves brunch — but did you know that Dallas has its own dedicated brunch festival? The Morning After, a Dallas Observer brunch event, takes over Dallas Farmers Market from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and this year's lineup is the best yet. Take a look at the final roster of Dallas restaurants that will be serving up endless brunch bites for attendees:

A $40 general admission ticket gets you access to the event along with unlimited dish samples, brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at on-site bars. A $70 VIP ticket gets you into the event 30 minutes early, a welcome drink, six drink tickets and access to the VIP area, where you'll get special access to VIP eats from Mot Hai Ba and Streets Fine Chicken. Prices will increase as the event draws near — and VIP tickets are running dangerously low — so grab tickets soon.

If you're looking for tickets but are on a budget, check out the Brunch Squad 4 Pack — you and three friends can nab GA tickets for just $28.75 each, saving your crew $45 on all four tickets. The Brunch Squad tickets are first come, first served, so grab a four-pack before they run out. Check out the Morning After's website for more info.