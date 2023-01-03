Tikka Taco in Irving is Taco-fying Indian Food

Tikka Taco is perhaps at the forefront of a new Mexican-Indian cuisine. The establishment serves tacos, bowls and burritos all filled with classic Indian flavors.
A mildly clever sign on the wall instructs customers "eat tacos," and “nacho worry.” It's clear that the cultural fusion here starts long before the tacos even reach the table. First, get your hands on the tikka fries ($6). The popular appetizer starts out simple, with a bed of traditional potato fries. It’s what goes on top that makes McDonald’s French fries wilt in comparison. The dish is drenched in a creamy tikka sauce and sprinkled with diced onion, tomato and cheese for a cooling sensation on the palate.
If the appetizers seem daunting, the main menu is even bigger. A three-pronged approach should help you choose the dish right dish.
The second step is to choose a "stuffing." There are more than 12 options, like the Achari aloo (pickled potato), the fusion kofta (spiced cottage cheese balls) and the classic chicken tikka. These are loaded generously into taco shells, a rice bowl or a burrito wrap and come with a lettuce-and-tomato salad on top.
All entrées are fairly messy plates to get through. Don’t be afraid to get down and dirty with your hands.
For those fond of spice, Tikka Taco has a signature “Taka Tak” sauce, which tastes something like a mixture of green chilies and tikka sauce. Those seeking some more adventurous flavors can ask for a drizzle of the house specialty sauce on top of their meal. Be warned though: the spice levels here are for real.
According to the fusion restaurant’s website, Tikka Taco has created the “perfect storm that will satisfy even the pickiest palate.” Whether they’re alluding to a storm of flavors, foods or cultures, the food here is easily weathered.
Tikka Taco, 825 W. Royal Lane, No. 120, Irving. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p..m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.; closed Monday.